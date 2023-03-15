For any hometown kid, serving one’s community comes with a special sense of pride and honor.

This is the case with Carson Stemper, who provides for the people of Madison through both his family’s business and his own. He’s worked with his parents, Jean and Pete Stemper, at Stemper Auto Body for nearly 10 years and also offers a robust menu of pizzas, pastas and burgers at his downtown restaurant, The Office Bar & Grill.