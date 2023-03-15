For any hometown kid, serving one’s community comes with a special sense of pride and honor.
This is the case with Carson Stemper, who provides for the people of Madison through both his family’s business and his own. He’s worked with his parents, Jean and Pete Stemper, at Stemper Auto Body for nearly 10 years and also offers a robust menu of pizzas, pastas and burgers at his downtown restaurant, The Office Bar & Grill.
Stemper Auto Body was founded in 2011, with Stemper joining two years later. In the summer of 2019, The Office opened its doors, signifying the accomplishment of one of his lifetime goals.
“I went back to all my high school stuff, and for my dream job, I’d put that I wanted to own a restaurant and I wanted to be a pilot,” Stemper said on The Office’s origins.
The building in which it sits used to house JB’s Golf Simulators. Stemper explained that he knew the owner, so when he heard it was for sale, he threw out a number.
“I offered him a number sort of as a joke thinking he’d laugh it off, and he accepted it,” Stemper added. “One thing led to another, and now we’re here.”
Additionally, Stemper recently earned his private pilot’s license, meaning both of his high school dreams have been made reality. Stemper showcases his love for flying with a collection of model planes hanging from the ceiling of The Office.
This is a testament to Stemper’s determination and work ethic, along with the fact that despite The Office’s success, he’s maintained his position at Stemper Auto Body.
There, he works as an estimator while also handling parts ordering and customer service, leaving The Office’s day-to-day operations to his partner, Gabrielle Lusso. Originally from Kansas City, Mo., Lusso serves as The Office’s manager, utilizing her previous experience from leading a Papa Murphy’s in her hometown.
Stemper explained that his roots in the Madison community as well as the reputation of his family led to The Office earning a positive reception right out the gate.
“It was awesome,” he said. “A lot of people knew me and my family, so they were very quick to support us, and that was huge.”
“I can walk in here, and I’ll know over half the tables,” Stemper added, “and it’s really cool that I can interact with the community like that.”
This statement was quickly evidenced as a table departed mid-interview, and Stemper stopped to call them out by name for a personal goodbye.
Along with the influence of his hometown community, Stemper’s restaurant motivation is guided by his family’s passion for cooking.
“I’ve just always loved food,” he said, chuckling. “My mom and dad were always whipping up something good, and I’d always want to help them.”
He described his parents as a vital part of The Office, stating: “We definitely couldn’t have done this without them.”
The Office’s menu started out with 10 specialty pizzas and has steadily expanded since then. Now, the restaurant features a wide variety of its three main courses as well as salads, appetizers and desserts, with all of their meat being sourced directly from Lake County.
Stemper said that his recipe process is largely based on adapting to what people want, saying that he loves hearing community feedback. Apart from the food, another main draw for The Office is its 12-tap selection of local craft beer. Each tap is filled with brews from surrounding communities. Stemper said that it’s a goal of his to eventually brew his own.
On top of this, Stemper recently announced that The Office will soon be expanding as he has purchased the neighboring building for 2,400 square feet of additional space.
“We want to bring even more life to downtown,” he said. “We’re going to do live music, comedians, music bingo and any type of party you can think of.”
The new space has a capacity for 60 to 70 people and will come built with a second full bar as well “a few more surprises.”
Stemper is aiming to launch the expansion in early summer. Its first event will be his 10-year high school reunion, a fitting choice given The Office’s initial inspiration.