The May 12 derecho destroyed the only laundromat in Lake County when the storm came through two months ago. Finally, Econ-O-Wash in Madison reopened on Monday.

“People have been going to Brookings and Salem to wash their clothes,” said Miranda Clark, one of the employees at the laundromat.