Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
04/11/23 00:20 CFS23-02158 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
04/11/23 03:07 CFS23-02159 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
04/11/23 04:31 CFS23-02160 Medical Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/11/23 06:13 CFS23-02161 Death Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON
04/11/23 07:31 CFS23-02162 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
04/11/23 07:35 CFS23-02163 Medical Seizure Patient Transported EMS N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
04/11/23 09:30 CFS23-02164 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON
04/11/23 09:33 CFS23-02165 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control SW 7TH ST MADISON
04/11/23 09:57 CFS23-02166 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 1ST ST MADISON
04/11/23 10:00 CFS23-02167 Fraud Information/Administrative MPD 43.853517, -96.92870
04/11/23 10:31 CFS23-02168 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy SDHP 448TH AVE MADISON
04/11/23 11:20 CFS23-02169 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/11/23 11:29 CFS23-02170 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON
04/11/23 12:20 CFS23-02171 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
04/11/23 12:49 CFS23-02172 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO E 4TH ST RAMONA
04/11/23 14:27 CFS23-02173 Citizen Assist Transport/Escort Given MPD W CENTER ST MADISON
04/11/23 17:08 CFS23-02174 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.006737, -97.13671
04/11/23 17:12 CFS23-02175 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
04/11/23 17:18 CFS23-02176 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 4TH ST MADISON
04/11/23 17:27 CFS23-02177 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
04/11/23 18:07 CFS23-02178 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER
04/11/23 18:36 CFS23-02179 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
04/11/23 21:18 CFS23-02180 Traffic Stop Written Warning MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
04/11/23 23:00 CFS23-02181 Vehicle Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 24
