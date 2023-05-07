JULIE BREU (left) and Doug Hansen look over the Boyd Family Wagon, which was restored recently by Hansen Wheel and Wagon, on Thursday. The wagon will return to the Lake County Museum at the end of May, after it left last fall to be restored.
The Boyd Family Wagon will return home to the Lake County Museum in Madison at the end of May after finishing its restoration.
The wagon, which left the museum last fall, has been a centerpiece of the museum for decades, museum director Julie Breu said. John and Eliza Boyd used the wagon to travel to Dakota Territory in 1878 and settled in Lake County. The wagon has been with the museum and historical society since the 1960s, Breu said, and this is the first full restoration.
The point of this restoration is not to make the wagon look new, Breu said. The museum wants to showcase the history of the wagon as accurately as possible and make sure it’s protected. Another thing that was important to her was getting it accurately dated, she said.
To check on the restoration process before the wagon is returned in late May, museum staff and volunteers traveled to Hansen Wheel and Wagon in Lester on Thursday.
“People are very excited about it returning, and the community has backed us on it, not only monetarily but just the support; they’re excited. They’re talking about it and waiting for it to be back,” she said. “When it left in November, people thought it would be done in a few weeks, but we just had to get it out of the museum at that time.”
The museum had hoped to install a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the fall, and they would have had to move the wagon to keep it safe during that process. But, museum staff feared moving the wagon repeatedly would damage it. Getting it to Hansen Wheel and Wagon, who would restore the wagon in the spring, was the safer option, Breu said.
The HVAC system has still not been installed, but now, museum staff feel comfortable enough with the wagon’s condition to move it.
Christina Blessinger, the museum’s program coordinator, commented on how smoothly the wagon moved when it was pulled out of the shop during the restoration tour. When it was transported last fall, she said, museum staff feared it would fall apart.
In addition to showing how the wagon moved post-restoration, Doug Hansen gave museum staff and volunteers a rundown of the restoration process. Hansen, who owns Hansen Wheel and Wagon, has decades of experience in wagon and stagecoach restoration. He and his team do appraisals for museums and collectors, and they work as consultants or prop providers for historical films like “Dances with Wolves” and “The Hateful 8.”
Hansen said most prairie schooners, like the Boyd Wagon, were used in difficult agricultural work. Wagons from this time period were used, run down and discarded without much care for historical preservation. He said the Boyd Wagon is likely the oldest surviving schooner in the region.
“This is quite a rare piece, and to have an existing 1870s wagon still all intact is quite rare,” Hansen said. “It, miraculously, was preserved.”
Trevor Nelson, a Hansen Wheel and Wagon employee, led the restoration team. He and the team got rid of the oxidation and barn dust and applied penetrating sealant to protect the wood. He also replaced some bolts, wedged the wheel spokes and “gently constricted” the metal band around the wooden wheel. The restoration process didn’t remove or add any wood.
“We kept it as pure as possible,” Hansen said.
Breu said she was “impressed, stunned [and] in awe” when she saw the wagon in its restored state.
“It’s going to look different, but seeing it, I have a much better sense and feeling of what it was like. It’s not a tired museum piece,” Breu said. “It is a unique story. At the beginning, you set out on some of these conservation projects, and you hope it turns out like this, but you’re not sure.”
Emily Knuths, a Lake County Museum volunteer, accompanied the tour to learn more about how the wagon was constructed and restored for a current museum project. The project will be announced to the public at a June 26 ice cream social.
“This was the first time I had really seen it alone and in its own glory, and it’s fascinating to think about how far it traveled,” Knuths said. “I am so impressed by the craftsmanship and attention to detail that they have at that facility and…how much they’re putting it into their work.”