JULIE BREU (left) and Doug Hansen look over the Boyd Family Wagon, which was restored recently by Hansen Wheel and Wagon, on Thursday. The wagon will return to the Lake County Museum at the end of May, after it left last fall to be restored.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Boyd Family Wagon will return home to the Lake County Museum in Madison at the end of May after finishing its restoration.

The wagon, which left the museum last fall, has been a centerpiece of the museum for decades, museum director Julie Breu said. John and Eliza Boyd used the wagon to travel to Dakota Territory in 1878 and settled in Lake County. The wagon has been with the museum and historical society since the 1960s, Breu said, and this is the first full restoration.