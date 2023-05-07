Rutland School Board to meet May 7, 2023 May 7, 2023 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Rutland media center.The board will discuss three resignations: head boys basketball; assistant girls basketball and fourth grade (retirement).Twenty football helmets will be declared surplus property.The board will also hear routine reports and discuss SDHSAA amendments. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Colman-Egan relay teams set meet records at Howard Wood Amerigroup Financial: care with a personal touch Authorities: DUI suspect shoots Wisconsin deputy then self Lake County resident pleads not guilty to multiple charges Pederson is DSU student commencement speaker SBS CyberSecurity looks to the future with new ownership Bickett sentenced for grand theft Editorial: Land purchase ban is better at federal level MRHS to celebrate quality care during National Hospital Week Prep roundup: Hawks host invitational Follow us Facebook Twitter