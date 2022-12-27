Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 27, 2022 Dec 27, 2022 Updated 21 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/26/22 04:58 CFS22-08234 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/26/22 05:37 CFS22-08235 Suspicious Activity Building Secure MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON12/26/22 06:26 CFS22-08236 Medical Patient Transported EMS 5TH AVE CHESTER12/26/22 08:43 CFS22-08237 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS 240TH ST MADISON12/26/22 09:45 CFS22-08238 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON12/26/22 10:23 CFS22-08239 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON12/26/22 11:20 CFS22-08240 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON12/26/22 11:40 CFS22-08241 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON12/26/22 12:05 CFS22-08242 MVA Referred to Partner Agency I 2912/26/22 13:11 CFS22-08243 Suspicious Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N VAN EPS AVE MADISON12/26/22 13:24 CFS22-08244 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON12/26/22 14:50 CFS22-08245 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative 44.009525, -97.1203212/26/22 15:57 CFS22-08247 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 4TH ST CHESTER12/26/22 16:44 CFS22-08248 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH12/26/22 19:50 CFS22-08249 911 Accidental Referred to Partner Agency 44.217911, -96.8330212/26/22 20:55 CFS22-08250 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON12/26/22 21:46 CFS22-08251 Traffic Stop Arrest MPD MADISON12/26/22 23:23 CFS22-08252 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISONTotal Records: 18 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Canadian addiction treatment company iRecover purchases Howard Hotel & Convention Center Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride makes final stop in Madison Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing City approves proposal for strategic planning services House fire occurs here on Christmas Eve Welu and Holm mix tech and holiday cheer for Mad Lights display Summit Carbon Solutions promises economic, agricultural, environmental benefits with new pipeline Law Enforcement Blotter Tigers edge Hawks 58-56 Christmas Day food and fellowship at VFW Post 2638 Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form