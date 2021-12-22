Local landowners are not embracing plans proposed earlier this year by Summit Carbon Solutions to construct the Midwest Carbon Express through their property.
As presented at a community meeting in October, the plan involves capturing carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, compressing it and moving it through a pipeline to store in underground geologic formations in North Dakota.
The goal of the $4.5 billion project, according to organizers, is to create a new zero carbon fuel by 2030.
Last week, a group of landowners met with Chase Jensen, a community organizer with Dakota Rural Action, to learn more about their options. He indicated DRA is opposed to the pipeline because members have indicated opposition.
“If you want to oppose it, oppose it together,” Jensen advised. “That’s your best shot at succeeding.”
Jensen does not view the project as a viable climate solution. He reported the technology being used for the project was developed by gas and oil companies. Their goal is to use CO2 rather than water in oil recovery.
“Ninety-five percent of the carbon dioxide captured is used for enhancing oil recovery,” Jensen said, and speculated the Midwest Carbon Express would be shipping the CO2 collected to North Dakota oil fields.
He also pointed out the market the project is targeting will not exist in a few years. Lowering the carbon rating for ethanol will not open up California and Oregon markets.
“Those markets are transitioning away from fossil fuels to electric vehicles,” Jensen said.
He refuted a claim made during Summit’s community meeting regarding the safety of the pipeline by drawing attention to an incident which occurred in Mississippi in February 2020. People became sick and disoriented within minutes after a CO2 pipeline ruptured, and 49 ended up hospitalized.
“People were basically being gassed in their own homes and community,” Jensen said. In addition, neither first responders nor health-care providers had the training necessary to deal with the CO2 leak.
For landowners, there are issues beyond safety and the efficacy of the project. The company is seeking easements to cross private land.
“The real issue is they [Summit Carbon Solutions] admitted they won’t take eminent domain off the table,” Jensen said.
In a phone interview after the meeting, he created an analogy using homeownership. If a house is not for sale, an interested buyer can approach the owner with an offer, but under most circumstances the owner is under no obligation to sell. Eminent domain changes that.
“If you don’t like their offer, they’ll force you out,” Jensen said.
Brian E. Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group of Omaha, Neb., joined last week’s meeting by Zoom. Jorde has worked with landowners on a number of pipeline cases, including the one which halted the Keystone Pipeline in Nebraska.
“He is hard at work on this pipeline and is hoping to add a group from South Dakota,” Jensen said in the phone interview. Currently, Domina Law Group is working with landowners in Iowa, Nebraska and North Dakota who oppose the CO2 pipeline.
At the meeting, Jorde encouraged landowners to drag their feet.
“You don’t have to sign anything. You don’t have to give them access. You don’t have to answer their calls,” Jensen said, summarizing Jorde’s message.
He explained the project has not yet been permitted, and signing an easement at this point is premature.
“If you sign the easement, they own the easement and could sell it to another company in the future,” Jensen stated.
In addition, people who sign early are paid less than those who hold out to negotiate issues related to the easement, such as liability. During the meeting, Jensen said companies often target the most vulnerable early, and then use the early signatures to leverage other easements.
“They have figured out how to weasel their way and bully their way into getting their way,” he said.
Charlie Johnson, a Madison area landowner, said DRA will be conducting a survey to determine interest in legally opposing the CO2 pipeline. Jensen explained legal action will begin with opposing permitting through the PUC.