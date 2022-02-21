Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

02/20/22 02:02 CFS22-00954 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

02/20/22 02:24 CFS22-00955 Intoxicated Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

02/20/22 04:18 CFS22-00956 Domestic Non-Violent Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/20/22 04:54 CFS22-00957 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/20/22 08:51 CFS22-00958 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON

02/20/22 12:54 CFS22-00959 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

02/20/22 13:07 CFS22-00960 MVA Referred to Partner Agency 43.834473, -96.78062

02/20/22 13:23 CFS22-00961 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/20/22 14:03 CFS22-00962 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD N EGAN AVE

02/20/22 16:10 CFS22-00963 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WEST AVE

02/20/22 16:33 CFS22-00964 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy SD HWY 34

02/20/22 16:57 CFS22-00965 Mental Arrest LCSO 453RD AVE

02/20/22 21:12 CFS22-00966 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

02/20/22 21:33 CFS22-00967 Medical Breathing Patient Transported EMS S EGAN AVE MADISON

02/20/22 22:06 CFS22-00968 Suspicious Vehicle Completed/Settled by Phone LCSO DAKOTA AVE

02/20/22 23:41 CFS22-00969 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE

Total Records: 16