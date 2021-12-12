Students from Madison High School qualified for state competition in three events and came home from the State Oral Interpretation Festival in Huron with three superiors.
Oral interp coach Matt Groce was pleased with that outcome.
“This year, going to regions and state was new for all of them,” he reported.
In part, this was true because last year, the entire oral interp season was conducted virtually. Students prepared and submitted YouTube videos for competition. Madison brought home two superiors from state after qualifying in four events.
However, the Madison team was also impacted by the 2019 graduation when they lost a core group of students. That year, the team brought home superiors in all seven categories.
“They were so good, I didn’t have to coach them,” Groce noted.
Because that core group of students had led the team from the time they were sophomores, younger students didn’t gain a great deal of experience. Groce compared them to players on a winning basketball team who don’t get off the bench; they practice with the rest of the team, but don’t gain game experience.
“We had a lot of new faces this year, from kids who hadn’t done it before to a foreign exchange student whose native language wasn’t English,” Gross said, describing this year’s 16-person team.
He did not see the number of freshmen he had hoped to see, but he wasn’t surprised by this. Because the middle school season is held in the spring, there was no oral interp for those students in 2020, and in 2021, they prepared selections but did not compete.
Overall, Groce feels good about the season. Several of the students made it to finals at every competition, and some of the younger students gained experience which will be beneficial in the future.
“At a few of the tournaments that had novice categories, we had some good success,” he said.
Katherine Comes took a superior at state in oratory for the second year in a row. Groce said her selection on grief was “surprisingly funny.”
Lillie Tolley and Ellie Studer did a nonsense comedy. This is the second year in a row that Tolley earned a superior at state. Last year, she did so in poetry.
Tolley, Studer, Hannah Meyer and Alex Collins took a superior in reader’s theater. They chose a selection about the Cambodian genocide in the aftermath of the Vietnam war. Groce said they worked hard to strengthen the piece after the regional competition, making significant changes which they continued to hone the day of the competition.
“I’ll bet they practiced six times, polishing everything they had changed in the last week,” he said.