Vicki Walters remembers getting a record player for Christmas. With it, she was able to play her own records, the 45 rpm records which are now part of music history.
That memory was a catalyst for her; she wanted to make memories for other children. That desire was channeled by an inspiring neighbor.
“I was a neighbor with Betty Klopf for 20 years. Betty Klopf’s passion for this project got me started,” Walters said.
She was speaking of Operation Christmas Child, a project in which shoeboxes filled with gifts are shipped to children around the world by Samaritan’s Purse.
“I started with the one box. My goal is to fill 20 boxes this year,” Walters said. “Betty is actually doing 60 boxes.”
Walters is impressed not only with the quantity but also with the quality of items Klopf puts into her boxes. Many of the “wow” items, the special gift in each box, are handmade.
“She makes checkerboards, little race tracks with Hot Wheels, marble bags,” Walters said.
Operation Christmas Child began in 1993 when Franklin Graham was approached about filling shoeboxes with gifts for children in war-torn Bosnia, according to the organization’s website. He turned to a pastor friend whose congregation filled 11,000 shoeboxes.
Since that time, Samaritan’s Purse has collected shoebox gifts for 188 million children in more than 170 countries. Each one has been packed by a volunteer who seeks to improve the life of a child.
“These boxes have changed lives,” Walters said. “The attitude changes so they can live with their circumstances.”
When the boxes are delivered, each carries a 12-week Bible study. Trained missionaries go through the Bible study with the children and their parents.
“This is why churches are being started in the villages,” Walters said. For her, this is another reason to be involved. She wants people around the world to hear the good news of God’s love.
She laughed before offering a third reason.
“It’s easy for me. It’s simple. It doesn’t take a lot of thinking to know I am going to please a child,” she said.
Walters knows from stories she has read and from testimonies she has heard that the gifts do please the children who receive them. Sometimes the coincidence between the child’s needs and the gift received have sent chills up her spine.
Walters will be collecting boxes at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran Church the week of Nov. 15. Drop-off times are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 4-6 p.m.; Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Saturday from 9-11 a.m.; and Sunday from 12-2 p.m.
The final day to drop off an Operation Christmas Child shoebox is Nov. 22 between 9-11 a.m.
“On that day, I have to get packed boxes to Sioux Falls to a church to be shipped to a distribution center,” Walters said.
Her goal is to collect 540 boxes in the Madison area.
Individuals can use any shoebox they may have available to them. However, Operation Christmas Child boxes are available at Cows-N-Canoes Country Mercantile and from Walters.
Each shoebox should be packed for a specific gender and age. The designated age groups are 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14. Each box should have a label affixed indicating whether it’s for a boy or a girl and the target age.
Each box should contain a “wow” item. Other possible gifts include hygiene items such as washcloths, combs, toothbrushes and hairbrushes; school supplies such as pencils, crayons, markers, coloring books and calculators; and accessories such as sunglasses, socks and jewelry.
Samaritan’s Purse also asks for a $9 donation to cover the cost of shipping, but boxes will be accepted without the donation, according to Walters.
Individuals who would like to make a cash donation to cover shipping are encouraged to do so.
Individuals who would like to know more about Operation Christmas Child can call Walters at 605-480-0316. They can also attend the Kiwanis meeting at noon on Tuesday at Nicky’s where Walters will be speaking about the program.
For her, it’s all about the kids.
“I love kids,” she said. “To help a child, to enhance their life, to bring some joy to someone, I would do it. And this brings joy.”