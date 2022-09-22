STUDENT ENROLLMENT at Dakota State University is up this fall. The number of new students, graduate students and international students have all increased. In addition, student retention is up to 74.5%. The total headcount for fall 2022 is 3,241.
Strong enrollment numbers at Dakota State University demonstrate the success of new programs and other improvements in recent years.
“People see that things are happening on campus. It’s not static. We’re making progress; things are moving,” President José-Marie Griffiths said in an interview earlier this week after enrollment numbers were released.
On Tuesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that system-wide fall enrollment in the state’s six public universities increased by nearly 1%.
“We’re excited to see so many new faces on campus,” Brian Maher, BOR executive director, said in a press release, noting that across the state more than 5,000 freshmen are starting college this fall.
Overall, at DSU, the increase in student enrollment mirrored the state’s increase. The most significant increase was seen in the number of graduate students, which showed an increase of 3.42% over last year.
This reflects the university’s growing reputation as an institution, according to Griffiths. The university has added two new Ph.D. programs in recent years, which are growing and fill a unique niche in the academic arena.
“We attract people who are already faculty who may not have a Ph.D. We attract people who are already working in business and government who want to get the improved position in the organization,” she explained.
In addition, DSU is emerging as a research institution, which is attractive to graduate students, who may have opportunities to be involved in this research.
“DSU conducts three types of research,” Griffiths said, referring to a document in progress which will help to drive the university’s strategic planning.
“The first is faculty driven, discipline-specific research resulting in discovery, creativity or innovation,” she indicated “The second is collaborative or problem-driven applied research in all our specialty areas through the MadLabs, and then highly specialized research in support of national security and defense through our Applied Research Lab.”
While the Ph.D. programs and new emphasis on research are attracting graduate students, the university is also working to appeal to undergraduates. Cyber academies, which will be expanding statewide this year, are providing high school students with the opportunity to consider careers in cybersecurity and related fields.
“There are really good careers in cybersecurity,” Griffith said. She reported that nationwide there are currently 700,000 jobs in cybersecurity, which shows the demand.
“If you’re so inclined, you can get an outstanding degree from Dakota State University,” she stated. “You can have exceptional experiences on campus and off campus, working with faculty and partners, making connections that otherwise you might not make, and afterwards you can have a job in the state earning a lot of money.”
Some of those jobs are at DSU in the MadLabs and Applied Research Lab, where the university is conducting externally funded research. Currently, DSU has research contracts in excess of $10 million.
Although Griffiths did not make a correlation between the cyber academies and enrollment, she did note an increase in the number of DSU students who are South Dakota residents. This year, South Dakota residents comprise 61% of the total student body, including online students.
Improved facilities also attract new students. In recent years, the university has added not only the Beacom Institute of Technology and the MadLabs but also Residence Village, a four-story residence hall that opened in 2021.
“When you open new residence halls, you’re going to get more students,” Griffiths observed.
In addition, a new athletics complex is currently under construction. Phase I of a three-phase project will include an upgraded football stadium, a relocated track and new soccer stadium. It will also include meeting space, office space and classrooms.
“The athletic facilities are an attraction for good students,” Griffiths noted, “not just students who want to be athletes, but other students as well.”
This year, the number of high-achieving students is higher than it’s ever been. According to Griffiths, the percentage of students with ACT scores greater than 28 increased from 18.2% to 24.3%.
Helping to drive this growth at DSU were a series of master plans, which looked at everything from enrollment and staffing to facilities and technology. As a result of the growth seen in recent years, the university’s mission is being formally redefined.
“We are now a special-focus STEM university. That’s our mission, and our special focus is in computing, information technology and cybersecurity in all areas of human endeavor,” Griffiths stated.