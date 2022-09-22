DSU students

STUDENT ENROLLMENT at Dakota State University is up this fall. The number of new students, graduate students and international students have all increased. In addition, student retention is up to 74.5%. The total headcount for fall 2022 is 3,241.

Strong enrollment numbers at Dakota State University demonstrate the success of new programs and other improvements in recent years.

“People see that things are happening on campus. It’s not static. We’re making progress; things are moving,” President José-Marie Griffiths said in an interview earlier this week after enrollment numbers were released.