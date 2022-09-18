Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
09/17/22 01:38 CFS22-06049 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/17/22 01:38 CFS22-06049 Alarm Fire False Alarm MFD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/17/22 08:29 CFS22-06050 Medical Patient Transported EMS TERRITORIAL RD MADISON
09/17/22 08:55 CFS22-06051 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON
09/17/22 09:21 CFS22-06052 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 237TH ST WENTWORTH
09/17/22 09:32 CFS22-06053 Animal Bite Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO S PLEASANT AVE RAMONA
09/17/22 09:32 CFS22-06054 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON
09/17/22 10:02 CFS22-06055 Drugs Arrest LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER
09/17/22 10:30 CFS22-06056 Vandalism N LINCOLN AVE MADISON
09/17/22 11:47 CFS22-06058 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.049726, -98.29233
09/17/22 12:28 CFS22-06059 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
09/17/22 12:31 CFS22-06060 Medical Injury Patient Transported EMS 2ND AVE CHESTER
09/17/22 13:30 CFS22-06061 MVA Injury Reportable Signal 1 LCSO 464TH AVE CHESTER
09/17/22 15:20 CFS22-06062 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON
09/17/22 16:43 CFS22-06063 911 Open Line Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N SUMMIT AVE MADISON
09/17/22 17:59 CFS22-06064 Civil Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
09/17/22 19:23 CFS22-06065 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON
09/17/22 19:46 CFS22-06066 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
09/17/22 20:38 CFS22-06067 Animal Loose Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 456TH AVE MADISON
09/17/22 21:09 CFS22-06068 Order Violation Completed/Settled by Phone 44.004623, -97.11776
09/17/22 21:44 CFS22-06069 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
09/17/22 21:55 CFS22-06070 Vandalism Unable to Locate MPD NE 1ST ST MADISON
09/17/22 22:35 CFS22-06071 Suspicious Vehicle Gone On Arrival LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
09/17/22 22:41 CFS22-06072 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
09/17/22 22:44 CFS22-06073 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON
09/17/22 22:49 CFS22-06074 Vandalism LCSO 458TH AVE MADISON
09/17/22 23:26 CFS22-06075 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone NW 7TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 26
