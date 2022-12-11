East River award

LIZ AVERY (left) and Chelsea Gerdes accept the Workplace Excellence Award on behalf of East River Electric. 

 Submitted photo

East River Electric Power Cooperative was awarded a Workplace Excellence Award in the Community Impact category. The Sioux Empire Society for Human Resource Management Chapter (SESHRM) honors local companies for excellence in the categories of diversity, culture and community impact.

“Our cooperative is committed to enhancing the communities we serve,” said East River chief human resources officer Liz Avery. “East River’s employees invest time, money and expertise in guiding economic development projects, educating students about electrical safety and leading community events and charities.”