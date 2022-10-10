Shelling Corn

GAVIN MULLER was the first third-grade student in his group to shell corn during a field trip to Lake Herman State Park. Watching were Alex Premus (left), Ty Erickson, Corbin Byrd, Heidi Palli and Nash Kahler.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

The smell of smoke hung in the air when third graders from Madison Elementary climbed out of buses at Lake Herman State Park for a taste of pioneer life. District Park Manager John Bame wanted them to have a fuller sensory experience, so he started a campfire early in the day and used it to prepare a meal.

“We do a pioneer unit in third grade,” said teacher Tammy Palli, explaining the educational value of the fieldtrip. “If we come out here, it’s more realistic.”