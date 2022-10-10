GAVIN MULLER was the first third-grade student in his group to shell corn during a field trip to Lake Herman State Park. Watching were Alex Premus (left), Ty Erickson, Corbin Byrd, Heidi Palli and Nash Kahler.
The smell of smoke hung in the air when third graders from Madison Elementary climbed out of buses at Lake Herman State Park for a taste of pioneer life. District Park Manager John Bame wanted them to have a fuller sensory experience, so he started a campfire early in the day and used it to prepare a meal.
“We do a pioneer unit in third grade,” said teacher Tammy Palli, explaining the educational value of the fieldtrip. “If we come out here, it’s more realistic.”
The smell of smoke would have been part of pioneer life since fire was used both to cook and as a heat source. Bame’s station – one of four – was on cooking, specifically on making cornbread.
“We’re going to shell corn. We’re going to mill the corn into corn meal,” he said.
Then he demonstrated with that meal how to make cornbread and explained how to bake it in a Dutch oven. Each student had the opportunity to both shell and mill corn to see how labor-intensive cooking was, and to taste a cornbread muffin after the demonstration.
Students also had the opportunity to throw axes, courtesy of the Outdoor Campus, and experiment with natural dyes, courtesy of the Lake County Museum. At the Luce Cabin, they learned about living in a confined space and about ways pioneers kept warm in winter.
“Make sure you listen to Jason,” Bame warned the students before dividing them into groups and sending them out to experience the various activities. “Hatchets are a lot of fun, but they’re dangerous, too.”
Jason Nelson, outreach coordinator at the Outdoor Campus, said that third grade students are the youngest with whom he offers hatchet throwing. The activity is designed to give each student three throws. Others stay a safe distance away.
At the Luce Cabin, Jerry and Sue Larsen explained the objects inside the cabin, including the rope-tie bed which would have had a straw-filled mattress.
“There would have been a blanket on top filled with feathers. That would have been a feather ticking,” Jerry Larsen said.
He showed them the trunk at the foot of the bed which was assembled with wooden pegs and dovetailing. He explained that immigrants would have packed everything they owned into a trunk when they came to the United States.
“Pretty much everyone who came brought a trunk like this,” he said.
Larsen noted the small stove in the center of the cabin which would have been used both for cooking and to heat the cabin in winter.
“Everybody thinks they burned wood, but they didn’t have wood; it was prairie,” Larsen said, and showed them grass twists. He mentioned the buffalo chips which were also burned.
He said the children would have slept in the loft, which would have been cold enough in winter to freeze water.
“Everything these people had, they made,” Larsen told the students. Meat was canned, vegetables stored in sand.
Outside the cabin, he showed students ways in which pioneers would have kept warm. He had a footwarmer, a soapstone slab which would have been heated and put in a wagon or sleigh; horse blankets which would have been made from horses which had died; a driving coat with a beaver collar and cuffs; and fur muffs women would have used to keep their hands warm.
The idea of making a blanket from a horse hide disconcerted some students.
“You had to be frugal,” Larsen explained. “You couldn’t afford to feed an animal that couldn’t work.”
Palli elaborated on that point, telling students that pioneers often had to make hard decisions.
Sylvia Johnson, a new third-grade teacher at Madison Elementary, was pleased her students had this learning opportunity.
“Hands-on activities are ten times more valuable than anything you can do in the classroom,” she said.