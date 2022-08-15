Since its approval on Jan. 21, 2020, First Premier Bank’s Madison branch has grown to become a fixture of the local community.
For its opening year, First Premier Bank in Madison operated from a temporary trailer, a situation that, while not perfect, allowed for community outreach to begin as early as possible.
The ribbon for the official building at 202 N.W. 2nd St. was cut on Aug. 16, 2021. The new building with its modern design is set to help residents with their banking needs.
Market Leader and Branch Manager Floyd Rummel said the community response has been “awesome and supportive” over the last two years. While the building may be new, he said, the same friendly faces are still inside.
Rummel also praised CEO Miles Beacom as an excellent partner, with both taking major steps in honoring the legacy of their alma mater, Dakota State University. First Premier Bank has been supportive of DSU, going so far as to create its own DSU branded debit card. The card is available to any patron opening a new account and gives 50% of the net interchange fees collected from purchases directly to the DSU Foundation.
First Premier Bank’s relationship with DSU is a hallmark for their approach to community support, Rummel said, and the company plans to continue these practices for years to come.