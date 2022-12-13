The Madison Central School District’s Christmas break is rapidly approaching, so members of the school board are making preparations for the holidays.
The break begins Dec. 22 and lasts until Jan. 3, when teachers will have an in-service day. These dates were outlined during Monday’s school board meeting.
Board members also discussed the school’s COVID-19 cases from the first semester as part of their review for back-to-school plans. So far this year, the school has reported 56 cases. Around this time last year, the school had 59 cases, with 233 being reported for the entire year.
According to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, the school experienced a significant spike in cases following that year’s Christmas break, with 145 cases being reported just in January.
The back-to-school plan is required to make the board agenda every six months, yet no significant changes were made this time.
Along with this, Jorgensen announced the retirement of Dr. Wade Pogany, the executive director of Associated School Boards of South Dakota, at the end of the year. He also informed board members that the state budget for education, health care and state employees was upped from 3% to 5% for the coming year.
Additionally, the board received resignation notices for custodian Shaundra Nash effective Nov. 17, paraprofessional Della McClatchey effective Nov. 22, and wrestling and football cheer adviser Kindra Wiese.
Wiese’s position is set to be filled by Taryn Bultje. Christian Christianson and Jamal Branco are set to be hired as substitute bus and activity drivers, and Donna Mathison is set to be hired as kitchen staff.