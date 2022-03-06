Last week, the men’s breakfast at Bethel Baptist Church in Brookings had a fundraising component. Bob Burke learned of it while speaking about his experiences in Ukraine.
“I thought I was going to be a change agent, but I came back more changed by them than they were by me,” said the retired South Dakota State University professor of psychology.
He and fellow church member, Lisa Hofer, a retired elementary teacher, were on the team of church members who went to Ukraine four times over a ten-year period to meet with members of a church Bethel supports in Voznesenski. They led summer camps for youth and held meetings with the men and women.
“I had the experience of preaching to a congregation of about 20 and having it translated,” Burke recalled.
They stayed with families, built relationships, and came to appreciate the history and culture of a country which has been invaded, divided and ruled by numerous foreign powers over the past 600 years. Only in 1991 did the country regain its independence.
“There’s a strength and heroicism to the Ukrainian people,” Burke stated after relating stories about the people they met in Voznesenski. “If you listen to their music, it’s deep and rich and sad. It’s a voice that’s known pain and suffering.”
While the church has not sent a team in recent years, they have kept in touch with people they met and Burke with his wife Donna sponsored a Ukrainian couple who became U.S. citizens, Serhiy and Julia. Serhiy had been Burke’s translator in Ukraine.
“He and I built an amazing heart link. He became my voice,” Burke said. After immigrating to the U.S., Serhiy found a job with Daktronics in international marketing because of his linguistic skills.
With family still in Ukraine, watching the invasion from South Carolina, where they now live, has been difficult for them. “Julia was in tears the whole day,” Burke related, speaking of the first day Russians crossed the border. “It was her birthday.”
Watching has also been difficult for Burke, Hofer and others who made the trips. Through Facebook and Facebook Messenger, they have been able to keep in touch with their Ukrainian friends, but the news brings both concern and comfort.
“I know different people are experiencing different things,” Hofer said.
The pastor’s wife and 12-year-old son traveled to Poland with a group from another church.
“We were praying they would get there safely,” Hofer indicated. “They’re with friends in Poland now.”
Another friend, Sveta, wrote that her daughter had returned safely from Kyiv, but her husband and son had been called up by the Ukrainian military.
“It was a quiet night, but now the sirens are blaring,” Hofer said, reading a message from Sveta on Friday morning. While talking about her experiences, she kept a close eye on her smartphone, checking for updates.
“I am grateful for the hope and prayers,” she read a short time later from another message she had received from Sveta. “It’s very difficult for us. We continue to hold on with the love of light.”
At the men’s prayer breakfast, funds were raised for humanitarian aid. That would be channeled through another of the church’s Ukrainian connections – Paulina, the daughter of a former Ukrainian general, who is now married to a man in Volga.
“When this started a week ago, Paulina’s mom and dad were going to stay and fight,” Hofer reported. Since then, they made the decision to move to the western part of the country which is safer.
Paulina’s dad will know how to get humanitarian aid to those who are in need, Burke said.