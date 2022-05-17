Madison Regional Health System was named one of the top 20 critical access hospitals (CAHs) for overall performance in the country.
“I am humbled to announce that Madison Regional Health System has been named to the National Rural Health Association’s list of Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals. This award is particularly meaningful because it not only reflects our organization’s quality of care and financial stability, it analyzes patient outcomes and satisfaction, among other statistics, and compiles it all into a score that is compared to 1353 other critical access hospitals,” said Tammy Miller, CEO. “Our high scores and this achievement are made possible by Madison Regional Health System employees and the community who entrust us with their care.”
The top 20 CAHs scored best among CAHs as determined by the Chartis Center for Rural Health for overall performance. The rankings were recently announced by the National Rural Health Association (NRHA). An awards ceremony will be held during NRHA’s Critical Access Hospital Conference in September in Kansas City, Mo.
The top 20 CAHs have achieved success in overall performance based on a composite rating from eight indices of strength: inpatient market share, outpatient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance.
This group was selected from the Chartis Center for Rural Health’s 2022 top 100 CAH list, which was released earlier this year.