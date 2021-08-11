Madison Regional Health System is increasing opportunities for COVID vaccinations.
With the COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, MRHS wants to see a healthy and productive community where individuals can safely enjoy normal activities. To make this possible, the medical facility is offering two opportunities to be vaccinated.
MRHS has extended the existing Johnson & Johnson one-dose regimen for individuals 18 years of age or older. This clinic will now run through Sept. 21. Due to a limited supply of this vaccine, individuals must schedule an appointment.
MRHS will also hold the first clinic for the Pfizer two-dose regimen on Aug. 24. This clinic will be held from 4-7 p.m. for individuals 12 years of age or older. Due to a limited supply of this vaccine, individuals must schedule an appointment.
The second dose will be administered at MRHS on Sept. 14. For both, individuals under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian or bring a completed COVID Vaccination Form for Minors with them.
MRHS is working to ensure patients receive their vaccination quickly and safely. Upon entering the clinic, individuals will be screened and have their identity verified. They will also be given information about the vaccine to review.After receiving the vaccination, they will be asked to wait in a designated area where they will be monitored by a healthcare professional. This is standard protocol with all COVID vaccinations.
To speed up the process, individuals can visit www.madisonregionalhealth.org, click on “Vaccine Information,” find and print the COVID Vaccine Form. The form can be completed prior to the individual’s appointment.