Sixteen members of the Madison Area Retired School Personnel and one guest, Jerry Olson, gathered for a noon Christmas meeting and lunch on Dec. 5 at Nicky’s.
After lunch, Jerry Larsen and his wife Sue, who is a member of the group, gave a presentation on vintage Christmas: sleighs, sleighing, sleigh bells and other gear associated with it, including winter clothing and gear.
The Larsens have spent several years collecting items mostly from auction sales and some rummage sales. Some of the items they brought with them were sleigh bells, foot warmers, gloves, hand muffs and ear muffs. The clothing was made from fur, including a coyote fur coat that Jerry owns.
He explained that each sleigh owner had his own bell sound and that the bells served a twofold purpose in that you could distinguish by sound who was coming, and they served to avoid collisions. There were all sizes and sounds of bells including harness collar bells, and bells that went around the horse’s belly, down their backs and even on their rumps.
The Larsens go to area events and take their sleigh to give sleigh rides. Some of the places they travel to are Ft. Sisseton, the History Fair in Watertown and Herman Luce Days at Lake Herman.
They also have a covered wagon that Jerry takes to the Prairie Village wagon train which travels each year from Pipestone to Madison for the Prairie Village Jamboree.
He brought along a “What Is It?” box filled with all kinds of interesting gadgets and tools of the day. There were lots of questions and conversations on the unique contents. The group thanked the Larsens for their presentation.
There was no regular business meeting. The next meeting will be held on Feb. 27 at Nicky’s at noon.