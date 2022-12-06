Sue and Jerry Larsen

 Submitted photo

Sixteen members of the Madison Area Retired School Personnel and one guest, Jerry Olson, gathered for a noon Christmas meeting and lunch on Dec. 5 at Nicky’s.

After lunch, Jerry Larsen and his wife Sue, who is a member of the group, gave a presentation on vintage Christmas: sleighs, sleighing, sleigh bells and other gear associated with it, including winter clothing and gear.