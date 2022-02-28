The Lake County Museum is once again wandering outside the four walls of its 8th Street location to engage community members.
Beginning this Tuesday night, the museum will be offering History Happy Hour at Sundog Coffee on S. Egan Avenue. The event will start at 6 p.m. and include a short presentation followed by an opportunity to socialize.
“The whole idea of this is to make history accessible and to try to engage with it,” said Court Weck, community programming assistant.
The first speaker will be Cecilia Wittmayer, former vice president for academic affairs at Dakota State University. She will speak about newspaper coverage of women’s suffrage in South Dakota.
The second History Happy Hour is scheduled for March 29. Weck will be pulling out her master’s thesis for this presentation. The topic is “Childbirth as Men’s Work? From Midwifery to Obstetrics.”
The museum plans to offer a spring series and a fall series. Speakers will be identified in response to suggested topics, according to Weck.
“There seems to be a lot of interest in the history of architecture in Madison,” she said, indicating one potential topic. The Civil War has also been suggested as a topic.
Museum director Julie Breu is excited to see this program get started. Gatherings like this have a strong precedent, not only in this country but in Europe, she said.
“At Oxford and Cambridge, they would have academic conversations in pubs,” she said.
Breu has been working to make the museum more relevant to the community since taking over as director. Last year, she created a traveling display on Madison native Eugene Vidal, an aviation pioneer who also competed in the 1920 Olympics.
With the History Happy Hour, the museum is continuing these efforts.
“I’m so excited that Court got it going because I’ve had it on my mind for about a year,” Breu said. “I think the community will get a lot out of it.”
By going into the community with events, her goal is to engage a wider audience. For this reason, Sundog Coffee is an ideal location for the History Happy Hour.
“It brings in everybody,” Breu observed. “When you go to Sundog, you see the different age groups represented.”
Weck, whose position is grant-funded and temporary, sees this partnership as the first of several she hopes to build in coming months. The Madison Area Arts Council has been identified as another potential partner for events.
Several collaborative ideas are being tossed around at present. These include a Madison/Lake County trivia night or a walking tour of the downtown area or Madison’s historical district.
“It’s exciting to have something on the calendar that’s fun and brain positive,” Weck said.
Not all activities that she is planning will take place outside the museum. At the end of March, she has scheduled an activity for children which will take place in the museum – Bring Your Doll to the Museum.
The free event will begin at 10 a.m. on March 26 and is intended for children ages 5-10. Weck said the event is for boys as well as girls, and the word “doll” should be interpreted loosely to include action figures and stuffed animals as well as traditional dolls.
“We’ll get everybody together and go through how we act in a museum,” she said.
Donning white gloves, she will also show the children some of the toys in the museum’s collection. Children will have the opportunity to play with replicas of historic toys and to make crafts.
Because limited space is available, attendance will be limited to 12 children and pre-registration is required. Weck can be reached at programming@lakecountymuseum.org or at 605-256-5308.
She also invites people to contact her with suggestions.
“What do you want to do, community?” she asks in all seriousness. “We’re here and we’re ready.”