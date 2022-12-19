EAST RIVER ELECTRIC employees present a check to members of the Madison Izaak Walton League. Pictured are (back, left) Alan Serfling, Randy Minnaert, (front) Steve Rhoden, Larry Brunsvig and Erica Fitzhugh.
The Madison Izaak Walton League received a $3,800 donation from East River Electric Cooperative in November.
East River participated in CoBank’s Sharing Success Program and Basin Electric’s Charitable Giving Program, both of which provide matching grants, to raise the funds.
“East River appreciates the monetary support from Basin Electric and CoBank,” said Bob Sahr, East River CEO/general manager. “The matching grants allow our cooperative to reach more nonprofit organizations and make a bigger impact.”
The Izaak Walton League is a national conservation club that prides itself on defending the soil, woods and wildlife.
The Madison chapter has around 60 members and hosts several hunting, fishing and conservation events.
The Casting for Kids event is a fishing learning experience that reaches more than 100 children annually. They also sponsor and teach hunter safety courses twice a year.
The league keeps up the Lake County Rifle Range and trapshoot area. They are also involved in the Missouri River Initiative, helping to raise funds to protect the waters and tributaries that flow into the Missouri River.
Steve Rhoden, Madison’s Izaak Walton League president, expressed appreciation for the donation.
“Thank you for choosing our group to receive the donation. We will use the funds for ongoing events such as Casting for Kids, 4-H and Boy Scouts events and to repair damage from the spring derecho,” said Rhoden.