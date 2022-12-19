ER and Ikes

EAST RIVER ELECTRIC employees present a check to members of the Madison Izaak Walton League. Pictured are (back, left) Alan Serfling, Randy Minnaert, (front) Steve Rhoden, Larry Brunsvig and Erica Fitzhugh.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Izaak Walton League received a $3,800 donation from East River Electric Cooperative in November.

East River participated in CoBank’s Sharing Success Program and Basin Electric’s Charitable Giving Program, both of which provide matching grants, to raise the funds.