With a Friday deadline for filing petitions for the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland school board election, six petitions have now been filed.
Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick has reported four petitions have been filed within the last week.
Lori Hyland has submitted a petition for a three-year term to represent the Oldham-Ramona School District; Carrie Schiernbeck has submitted a petition for a two-year term to represent Oldham-Ramona, Robin Tveito has submitted a petition for a two-year position to represent the Rutland School District; and Brooke Albertson has submitted a three-year petition to represent Rutland.
Previously, Jessica Anderson had filed a petition for the three-year position representing the Rutland area, and Lance Hageman from the Oldham-Ramona School District had filed a petition for the one-year at-large position.
Currently, all five seats are open on the school board for the newly formed school district – two representing the Rutland School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; two representing the Oldham-Ramona School District, a three-year term and a two-year term; and a single one-year at-large position. Only the three-year term representing Rutland is contested.
Earlier this year, a school consolidation was approved by voters in both the Oldham-Ramona and Rutland districts. The districts will continue to operate separately through the 2022-23 school year, but the school board representing the new district will begin meeting in January to handle organizational issues.
Petitions may be filed in the office of the Lake County Auditor up to 5 p.m. on Friday. Petitions mailed by registered mail will be accepted if postmarked no later than Oct. 30.
