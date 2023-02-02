Madison Regional Health System and Community Blood Bank will host a Valentine’s Day blood drive event on Feb. 13-14 at Madison Regional Health System from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. both days.

The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in the hospital during Valentine’s Day week. Donors can schedule an appointment by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events” and choosing Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 “Madison Regional Health System” or calling 605-331-3222.