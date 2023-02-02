Madison Regional Health System and Community Blood Bank will host a Valentine’s Day blood drive event on Feb. 13-14 at Madison Regional Health System from 7:30-10:30 a.m. and 12-3:30 p.m. both days.
The public will have an opportunity to donate blood to help local patients in the hospital during Valentine’s Day week. Donors can schedule an appointment by logging onto www.cbblifeblood.org, selecting “events” and choosing Feb. 13 or Feb. 14 “Madison Regional Health System” or calling 605-331-3222.
Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are preferred.
“With severe weather occurring over many weeks, nearly two weeks of blood drives have been cancelled. On top of these cancellations, collections have been challenged due to cold and flu season,” said Ken Versteeg, executive director, Community Blood Bank. “Among those who benefit from donated blood are trauma, burn victims, cancer patients, and persons undergoing surgery. The need for blood donation in the winter increases as the cold and flu season prevent donors from being able to give as frequently. We urge community members to consider donating blood at this blood drive on Feb. 13 or 14 and assist in strengthening supplies for the Madison community.”
Donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good general health the day of the donation.
Donors must bring an ID. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluids prior to donating.
Community Blood Bank is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and the sole blood provider to MRHS.