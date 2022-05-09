Some things can’t be rushed. Teaching young people how to handle guns safely is one of those activities.
On Saturday afternoon, volunteers tested 45 young people one at a time to determine whether they had the skills necessary to receive the card indicating they had passed the HuntSAFE course sponsored by the state Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
“That’s part of the test. If they don’t handle the gun safely while shooting the pigeons, they don’t pass,” said Cody Symens, GFP conservation officer. Participants must also score at least 80% on a 50-question exam.
This class of students, which met for 10 hours over three days, was larger than usual due to the pandemic. Normally the course is offered twice a year and contains around 20 participants. However, due to the pandemic, the course has not been offered for a couple of years.
Generally, participants are 11 or 12, but in this class, participants ranged in age from 11 to 14. Older hunters may take the course as well, according to Symens. This happens when they wish to hunt in a state which requires HuntSAFE certification. Colorado, for example, requires this to get an elk license.
In South Dakota, young hunters have the option of learning through mentored hunting with an adult. However, completing the course allows teens to hunt alone once they reach the age of 16, Symens indicated.
The course includes both classroom instruction and the opportunity to handle a firearm. For about 50% of those who participate, this is not a new experience.
“The majority of the kids grow up around firearms,” Symens noted.
For others, though, this is a new and momentous experience. Symens said adult volunteers can see the instant these participants realize they are holding a real firearm and are responsible.
The class demonstrated that an interest in hunting isn’t limited to men and boys. Two of the volunteers, Jessica Anderson and Jamie Reichl, were women, and girls comprised one-third of the class.
Fourteen-year-old Jaidyn Siemonsma has been hunting since she was about 11. She was taking the class because she has a goal in mind for this year’s hunt.
“I’m taking the class so I can get a buck without it being illegal,” she said.
Anderson, whose five-year-old daughter Charlie already walks the fields during a family hunt, said she started shooting when she was nine or ten. At that time, she competed in BB gun competitions. She started pheasant hunting when she was 12.
“It’s great to sit outside or walk the fields even if you don’t shoot anything,” she said.
She volunteers with HuntSAFE because she has such fond memories of shooting with her dad and of hunting, especially participating in family hunts.
“One of my favorite things in life is teaching kids how to safely shoot a firearm and love the land,” Anderson said.
While Reichl was equally serious about the course, she did sum up the purpose of the course in a half-joking manner. She said they teach young people “how not to shoot people.”
Although hunting fatalities are not an annual occurrence in South Dakota, they do occur. The most recent was a bow hunting fatality in 2021 which occurred in Brookings County.
Lunch on Saturday and the training site are both provided by the Madison chapter of the Izaak Walton League. Male instructors were Alan Serfling and Rod Larsen.