COLMAN — Jason Maxwell has been named chief financial officer of Sioux Valley Energy, headquartered in Colman.
Maxwell joined SVE in 2021 as assistant CFO and succeeds Betty VanDerWerff, who retired in January after 20 years at the cooperative.
“Jason brings to Sioux Valley Energy diverse financial experience, which will be helpful as the electric cooperative continues to grow,” said Sioux Valley Energy Chief Executive Officer/General Manager Tim McCarthy. “We anticipate that growth continuing for some time, and it will be paramount that the cooperative is well-positioned financially for an increase in the number of services as well as load growth with new and existing members. He is a great addition to the senior leadership team, and we are thrilled to have him on board.
We want to thank his predecessor, Betty VanDerWerff, for her 20 years of service to Sioux Valley Energy and wish her well in her retirement.”
Maxwell has degrees in political science from North Dakota State University and accounting plus a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nebraska Omaha.
He has been a Certified Public Accountant in South Dakota since 2005. Before coming to SVE, he worked at East River Electric Power Cooperative in Madison and operated his own CPA business in Madison.
SVE, a Touchstone Energy® Cooperative, is a member-owned utility, providing reliable electric service at cost-based rates to over 27,000 homes, farms, businesses and industries in a seven-county area of eastern South Dakota and southwest Minnesota.