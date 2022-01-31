The legislative pace picked up this week. I have received many messages from you regarding a large variety of bills working their way through committees and on to the House or Senate for action. Your input is appreciated, and I apologize in advance if I can’t respond to everyone. Please know that even though I may not be able to respond, I read all constituent communications.
Education funding at all levels is the biggest part of our state budget, accounting for nearly half of our general fund expenditures. Monday we focused on K-12 education in Appropriations Committee. The secretary of education provided information on enrollments, funding, teacher pay and federal COVID-related funding. Lots of valuable information was made available and discussed in detail. You may find the following interesting.
K-12 enrollment in our 149 public school districts has grown slowly from 129,772 students in 2014 to 137,468 in 2021. There was a slight enrollment dip in 2020, the initial COVID year. Those same districts currently employ 9,982 teachers, 687 education specialists and 576 administrators.
In addition to public school enrollment, there are about 14,500 students in nonpublic (private and tribal) schools and 8,100 alternative enrollment (primarily home school) students.
The blue-ribbon task force of 2016 focused on target teacher salaries. In 2017, the target salary was $48,500 while the actual average teacher salary was $47,096. In 2021 (latest available information), the target was $51,367 and the actual average was $49,577. For next year’s budget being considered, the target salary is $55,750.
The secretary of education told us 75% of school districts have honored the intent of the task force while 25 had made decisions outside of the intent. Remember, the Legislature funds schools and local districts set teacher pay.
The above information, and more, is available to everyone on the recently updated Department of Education website. I encourage you to check it out. Under 2022 Legislative Session – documents – school funding snapshot, you will get an overview of state aid to education funding. Here you see that cost per student has gone from $8,065 in 2011 to $10,049 in 2021. The state aid inflation factor for the same period has been 22.2% while funding provided to schools has gone up 30.7%. Teacher salaries still rank low at 50th nationally, but funding available to schools ranks 39th.
None of the figures above include any COVID money that has been or will be available to schools.
Statewide, that totals another $713 million, or more than $5,200 per student. To see how your district has allocated, budgeted and spent COVID dollars, go to the department’s website Federal Education Funding Dashboard and click on the map of South Dakota in the upper left-hand corner labeled District Details.
This interactive site is updated monthly and gives a complete picture of how each district manages the additional funding available under several COVID-related federal programs.
Next week I will provide updates on some bills impacting the 8th District. Please remember, this is your government, and all citizens are welcome to visit your Capitol and testify on bills or simply observe the process. Information on the content and status of bills is available on the state website: https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.