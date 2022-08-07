Images filled the screen at the Lawrence Welk Opera House on Saturday afternoon as Rick Mills, curator of the South Dakota State Railroad Museum, talked about the history of railroading in South Dakota.
“He is the go-to when you want to visit about all things concerning South Dakota railroads,” Prairie Village Manager Faron Wahl said in introducing Mills.
Mills made a photo-rich presentation as part of Railroad Day, one of the days each summer when the village’s railroad committee pulls one of the steam engines out of the roundhouse. It is used to pull passenger cars around the track maintained for the purpose of giving visitors the opportunity to experience train travel.
This year, the committee was running the No. 29, a 77-ton engine built in 1944.
As part of his presentation, “15 Decades of South Dakota Railroading Icons,” Mills touched several times on train travel in South Dakota, although most lines have been used for transporting freight. Decades have passed since the last passenger train ran in the state, and he does not anticipate they will become part of the South Dakota lifestyle again.
During the 1880s, immigrants arrived on trains. Some rode in passenger cars with their possessions in freight cars, but that wasn’t true for all of them. Some rode in freight cars with their livestock and other possessions, according to Mills.
“There were as many types of immigrant services as there were railroads,” he said.
He explained that railroad companies would work with land companies and businesses to promote opportunities in the Dakota Territories. Immigrants from Ireland and Wales, for example, were recruited for mining companies in the Black Hills because they had mining experience.
“Railroads had immigrant agents, not only in cities in the U.S. but also all over Europe,” he stated.
During World War I, trains were used to transport troops – known as “doughboys.” Again, in the 1940s, trains were used for transporting troops. Mills showed a photo from Aberdeen where volunteers served troops “pheasant sandwiches,” which also included chicken, goose and duck, along with cookies and coffee.
By the 1950s, railroads were struggling to attract passengers. The highway system made automotive travel more attractive and plane travel was becoming more common. Companies dealt with this challenge in different ways, according to Mills.
“The Milwaukee made trains sexy to keep people riding,” he said, noting they’d redesigned the engines and added chrome.
By the 1960s, passenger trains no longer made sense, Mills noted. The last passenger train out of Sioux Falls ran in 1965. The last out of Aberdeen ran in 1969.
The hour-long presentation was filled with surprising tidbits of information and unique photos, such as one which he printed off a glass plate negative. Taken in the 1870s, it is the first photograph of a train in South Dakota.
“This is in beautiful downtown Meckling,” he said, referring to a small town in Clay County near Vermillion.
Mills not only presented images of bridges and locomotives but also explained the factors which impacted railroads. Just as the highway system and airline industry impacted passenger trains, the completion of the Panama Canal impacted the freight industry.
With many of his photos, Mills had a story to illustrate the narrative. Into the 1940s, for example, trains were still being used for freight. He shared a photo of a train on a priority schedule passing through Edgemont. It carried bananas from Galveston, Texas, to Washington.
He credits the state with preserving the rail industry by purchasing line in the 1980s. This has allowed a recent resurgence, including some short lines in South Dakota.
“Anyone who says railroading is dead has not look at railroading in South Dakota,” he said in conclusion. The presentation was sponsored in part by the South Dakota Humanities Council.