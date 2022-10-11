Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 11, 2022 Oct 11, 2022 Updated 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/10/22 00:26 CFS22-06601 Drugs Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 12TH ST MADISON10/10/22 05:28 CFS22-06602 Property Stolen Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO W 4TH ST RAMONA10/10/22 05:43 CFS22-06603 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/10/22 09:20 CFS22-06604 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34 MADISON10/10/22 09:27 CFS22-06605 Victim Notification Unable to Locate MPD N DIVISION AVE MADISON10/10/22 09:46 CFS22-06606 Property Damage Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 457TH AVE MADISON10/10/22 11:05 CFS22-06607 Animal Loose Unable to Locate LCSO 239TH ST MADISON10/10/22 15:45 CFS22-06609 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone S EGAN AVE MADISON10/10/22 15:56 CFS22-06610 MVA Reportable Signal 2 MPD NE 7TH ST MADISON10/10/22 17:09 CFS22-06611 Harassment Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON10/10/22 18:05 CFS22-06612 Medical Patient Transported EMS NW 3RD ST MADISON10/10/22 20:45 CFS22-06613 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/10/22 20:50 CFS22-06614 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON10/10/22 21:58 CFS22-06615 Suspicious Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S MAKENDA AVE MADISON10/10/22 22:00 CFS22-06616 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SD HWY 34Total Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Noem's balancing act: Big ambitions, South Dakota reelection Fourth generation serves with Wentworth Fire Department Award-winning musicians performing at Madison Public Library Law Enforcement Blotter Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders MRHS hosts discussion on post-acute care in S.D. Third grade students experience pioneer life Townships not well represented at county highway plan meeting Dakota State University holds community tour of MadLabs® facility Prep Sports Roundup: Madison tops Lennox 41-19 Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists