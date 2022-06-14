June Morgan

FLAG DAY BIRTHDAY -- June Morgan woke up on Tuesday to find 80 flags lined up in her front yard, with a sign saying "HONK, it's June's ? birthday."

 Photo by Marcia Schoeberl

She’s not sure why she woke up early, but when she opened the blinds and looked out, she thought, “What...? Am I dreaming?”

On the front lawn was a display of flags — 10 rows of eight flags each — in honor of her birthday.

Very fitting, since it’s Flag Day.

Three more flags were poked into the ground along the curb, and a sign read “HONK, it’s June’s ? birthday.”

She went outside to take a closer look — and to read the sign to make sure it didn’t say anything “bad.”

Next to the house were more flags poked into flower pots. Morgan said that the “tricksters” had been busy — and had even lined up the flags in straight lines.

“I have no idea who did this,” she said, although maybe some coffee friends were responsible, she guessed. A couple of cars drove by and honked. Morgan indicated several others had done so, as well.

Morgan said that some members of a group who regularly have coffee together like to play tricks on each other.

At her house, they had left behind a roll of tape. She said she might take it to coffee and ask if anyone left it behind...and tell them they had left a fingerprint!

Admitting to being 80 years old today, Morgan said, “I always told the kids, ‘they’re flying the flags for Grandma’s birthday’.”