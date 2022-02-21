From toddlers to teenagers, area young people raised the roof on Thursday night when The Community Center hosted a Hawaiian-themed family fun night.
Youngsters could jump around and slide on the inflatables, get tattoos and have their faces painted, or win prizes by playing the games which lined the perimeter of the double gym. The event was offered free of charge to members and non-members alike.
“We know how crazy it gets in the winter,” special events coordinator April Lund said. “Kids need to be active.”
Offering families an opportunity to get out and for children to burn off some energy seemed an ideal way to support parents. A tropical theme was chosen because it suggested warmth at a time when wind chills were routinely dipping below zero.
Organizers, who included youth services coordinator Kaylee Winrow as well as Lund, were pleased with the turnout.
“It’s already up from last year,” Lund said about an hour into the event.
She theorized people have become more comfortable navigating the pandemic. Those tracking active cases in the county would believe the surge experienced earlier in the month had passed. At the end of January, the Madison Daily Leader reported 314 active cases. By Thursday, that number had dropped to 69 with only two new active cases.
Lund was especially pleased with the age range of those in attendance.
“I like that the older kids are here,” she said. “We want the older kids to be out just as much as the younger ones.”
Winrow said the event has grown since it was started. Initially, it was hosted in the smaller multi-purpose gym. Due to strong attendance and to allow the event to grow, it was moved into the larger double gym.
“We tried to bring in some new things,” she said, indicating that more games were offered this year. In addition, information about the center’s various youth activities was available to parents.
Gene Wockenfuss, the center’s new director, was also pleased with the turnout.
“When we have events like this family fun night, we bring in nonmembers, too,” he said. “It’s a way of promoting the center.”
To make membership even more attractive, new members were offered a 10% discount if they joined on Thursday night.