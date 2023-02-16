The Lake County Commission will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Lake County Courthouse’s commission meeting room.
The commission will ratify a sub-recipient agreement with the South Dakota Department of Public Safety for May 2022 storms public assistance; ratify a subdivision opioid settlement participation forms; and approve utility occupancy applications for Xcel Energy and ITC Inc.
Kody Keefer, emergency manager, will speak to the commission regarding a Homeland Security Grant.
At 9:30, the commission will discuss a public auction of surplus property acquired by a tax deed and then discuss a utility occupancy application for Turnkey Logistics, which is representing Summit Carbon Solutions.
At 10 a.m., the commission will hear from zoning officer Mandi Anderson regarding a Summit Carbon Solutions and Landowner Dakota Ethanol consideration of conditional use and two considerations of conditional use for Smith’s Cove.
Tishena Wulff will speak on a delinquent tax payment agreement. Treasurer Deb Walburg will speak on multiple abatements and an amendment to an agreement with Tyler Technologies. Dave Hare, the buildings and grounds superintendent, will speak on a courthouse parking lot project. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, will discuss commission training and education.