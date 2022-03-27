Great leaders, like Ronald Reagan, had a unique way of uniting people. He famously said the person that agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally – not a 20% traitor.
I think about that quote often while working to be effective on your behalf. To be successful in representing the people of your district, you have to be able to constructively work with legislators from both chambers, the two other branches of government, state agencies and most importantly the public. You cannot pass a bill, nor defeat bad legislation, if you can’t build consensus.
It is tough to pass bills, and it should be that way. I think South Dakota is a great place, so only the best ideas should make it through the legislative process, and the others need to be swiftly defeated.
To reach that point means you have to be able to effectively communicate the value of the idea to people from both the House and the Senate, all four corners of the state, the two biggest cities and everywhere in between.
Over my first two legislative sessions, I was honored to be a part of the Senate GOP leadership team as a Whip, a Senate prime sponsor on 15 bills, a co-sponsor on many others and assisted with several major state agency initiatives that were successful in the legislative process. This work will do great things for our area, the state and the people that call it home.
A few highlights of bills that I sponsored:
Rural Access Infrastructure Funds – The bill appropriated $25M to addressing the needs of our county and township roads, which is critical to our agriculture industry.
DSU and SDSU CyberAg partnership – The bill appropriated $1.25M for research into protecting precision agriculture. The partnership brings together national leaders in agriculture and cybersecurity to ensure food security and protect our ag producers.
DSU Applied Research Lab – This initiative more than doubles the number of cybersecurity students and faculty, creates 400-500 high paying jobs and prevents “brain drain” by keeping South Dakota graduates in state while playing a key role in protecting our national security.
Election Security – This bill prevents private funds from being used to run public elections. Last year, over $350 million was spent across the country including $380,000 in South Dakota to run elections. We don’t know that anything nefarious took place here, but there are questions being raised about activity in other states. We recognized this early, took action to prevent future issues, increased public confidence in South Dakota’s election system, and prevented money from big tech from impacting our local elections.
Thank you for allowing me to represent you. Please don’t hesitate to drop me a note at Casey.Crabtree@sdlegislature.gov.