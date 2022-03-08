Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/07/22 08:29 CFS22-01242 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.12034

03/07/22 09:56 CFS22-01243 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone BRANT GROVE DR CHESTER

03/07/22 10:18 CFS22-01244 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N LEE AVE MADISON

03/07/22 11:42 CFS22-01246 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

03/07/22 11:48 CFS22-01247 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE

03/07/22 12:51 CFS22-01248 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON

03/07/22 12:58 CFS22-01249 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER

03/07/22 16:00 CFS22-01250 Parking Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N EGAN AVE

03/07/22 17:06 CFS22-01251 911 Hang Up Unable to Locate

03/07/22 21:11 CFS22-01253 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO HWY 34 WENTWORTH

03/07/22 22:42 CFS22-01254 Transport LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

Total Records: 11