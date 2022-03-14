Visitors can pick up a project bag to create their own nine-patch quilt block ornament at home during the March 19 Family Fun Saturday Take-to-Make at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.
Instructions and project materials are included in the bags, which can be picked up from 10-11:30 a.m. Video instructions will be posted on the museum’s website at history.sd.gov/museum and Facebook page, South Dakota Cultural Heritage Center.
“On a chilly winter evening, nothing feels better than snuggling up with a warm quilt,” said Ronette Rumpca, museum curator of interpretation. “It may be a modern machine-made covering or a quilt painstakingly hand-stitched.”
A nine-patch quilt block is made by joining nine squares of fabric to form a larger square. The block can consist of nine plain squares of fabric sewn together or made more ornate by piecing the squares together out of smaller fabric bits.
“The pattern was popular with homesteaders who had neither time nor fabric to spare. Nine-patch quilts could be quickly sewn together to make a warm blanket,” said Rumpca.
“We’ll provide the nine squares for a simple block. Visitors can cut the squares into smaller pieces like triangles to create more complex patterns on their ornament if they like.”
Museum hours are 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. CDT on Sundays. Admission is free for South Dakota adults and all children.