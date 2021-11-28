Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

11/27/21 01:13 CFS21-07796 Medical Overdose Patient Transported MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON

11/27/21 02:29 CFS21-07797 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON

11/27/21 02:58 CFS21-07798 Suspicious Activity Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 3RD ST MADISON

11/27/21 03:05 CFS21-07799 911 Hang Up Information/Administrative MADISON

11/27/21 04:30 CFS21-07800 Medical Patient Transported EMS 457TH AVE MADISON

11/27/21 04:34 CFS21-07801 Agency Assist Assistance Given LCSO PRAIRIE JUNCTION

11/27/21 09:41 CFS21-07802 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone us 81 maidson

11/27/21 09:58 CFS21-07803 Fraud Handled By Officer / Deputy SW 8TH ST MADISON

11/27/21 10:17 CFS21-07804 Theft Report Taken MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON

11/27/21 10:25 CFS21-07805 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO GOLF DR WENTWORTH

11/27/21 10:31 CFS21-07806 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/27/21 11:37 CFS21-07807 Mental Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 9TH ST MADISON

11/27/21 11:38 CFS21-07808 MVA Report Taken MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

11/27/21 11:49 CFS21-07809 Burglary Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 6TH ST MADISON

11/27/21 13:32 CFS21-07810 Animal Complaint Handled By Animal Control NW 2ND ST MADISON

11/27/21 14:13 CFS21-07811 Disturbance Unable to Locate MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON

11/27/21 16:19 CFS21-07812 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S CHICAGO AVE MADISON

11/27/21 17:44 CFS21-07813 Gas Leak Patient Not Transported MFD S EGAN AVE MADISON

11/27/21 18:44 CFS21-07814 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning LCSO S HIGHLAND AVE SW 7TH ST

11/27/21 18:54 CFS21-07815 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

11/27/21 20:03 CFS21-07816 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON

11/27/21 20:45 CFS21-07817 Traffic Complaint Arrest MPD MADISON

11/27/21 21:55 CFS21-07818 Assault Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON

11/27/21 22:22 CFS21-07819 Alarm Completed/Settled by Phone HORIZON HTS CHESTER

Total Records: 24