Planning is an integral part of mitigating – or reducing the severity of – the impact of a natural disaster. Planning also enables community leaders to identify actions which can be taken when funding becomes available for mitigation projects.
Last week, the kickoff meeting was held to update the Lake County Pre-Disaster Mitigation Plan.
Payton Carda, planner and economic development officer with First District Association of Local Governments, met with approximately two dozen individuals who represented stakeholders across the county and introduced the process.
“It allows the county to be eligible for money when there is a federal disaster declared,” Carda said.
If the county does not have a mitigation plan, FEMA funding will not be available when disasters – like the 2019 flood – impact the area.
The current plan was approved in October 2018 and will expire in October 2023. In January, Lake County received notification that a BRIC (Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities) grant had been awarded to develop another plan, which will be done with the assistance of First District.
“We need to make sure we have everything in place before that expires,” Carda told those in attendance.
She explained that with mitigation planning, a community creates effective strategies to limit the impact of disasters by reducing the loss of life and the loss of property, as well as by enhancing public safety.
“It’s basically making a plan for the community before disaster hits,” Carda said.
She emphasized the importance of public participation.
“We really want to hear from your constituents as well,” she said.
The public can be involved at two points in the process. Community meetings, where information is gathered, are open to the public. The plan is available for public review before it is submitted to the state and subsequently to the federal government.
The mitigation plan includes four components: a community profile, risk identification and assessment, mitigation goals and strategies, and plan maintenance.
The community profile includes not only demographics but also a comprehensive list of critical infrastructure.
“What would be affected most?” Carda asked to help those in attendance begin compiling that list.
She also asked them to begin the risk assessment by completing two worksheets. The first asked participants to rate the probability that various hazards would occur in the area. The second asked them to determine the area’s vulnerability as a result of each.
A hazard – like extreme cold – could have a high probability of occurring at least once each year, but have a low vulnerability rating because only minor damage would result. A flood, by contrast, has a low probability rating because it has occurred in the past and could occur in the future but is unlikely to happen annually. However, it receives a high vulnerability rating because the potential for major damage exists.
“We only look at natural hazards with this plan and only those that affect South Dakota,” Carda explained.
Once the risk assessment has been completed, goals and strategies will be developed. This process is guided by three principal goals: (1) Mitigate the impact of flooding, severe weather and other natural disasters. (2) Improve public safety during a natural disaster. (3) Improve the county’s emergency preparedness and disaster response capabilities.
“Which strategies will we prioritize?” Carda asked, indicating funding could be sought for these projects.
During coming months, community and township meetings will be conducted. A draft of the resulting mitigation plan will be introduced at a meeting in December 2022 or January 2023. Once the draft is approved, it will be submitted to the state Office of Emergency Management and to FEMA for approval.
The final stage in the process will be approval by the county commissioners and municipalities within Lake County.