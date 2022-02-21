Matt Paulson wore a wide smile on Thursday. He was seeing seeds he planted in funding the Paulson Cyber Incubator and Entrepreneurial Center begin to take root and grow.
Paulson was listening to presentations by two men who had completed the entrepreneurial center’s first Launch Lab. Both are planning to enter the South Dakota Governor’s Giant Vision competition, a program designed to strengthen the state’s economy and create new jobs.
Brent Wielenga of Alcester described plans for SoDak Manufacturing, a company which will address the shortage of manufacturing labor by allowing companies to outsource parts production. He envisions building his business through building relationships and will offer automated manufacturing solutions.
Justice Forster, a finance student at Dakota State University, would like to work with his brother Pack to offer quality, customizable gaming accessories through a company called Envision 3D. They would use a 3D printer to make the accessories which would be marketed online.
DSU faculty and Launch Lab mentors were present at the luncheon and challenged both men with questions. Wielenga was asked what he would actually produce, how he plans to finance his company, and what geographical region he would serve.
Forster was asked whether he had done anything to protect his intellectual property and how his company would adapt to a recent move away from gaming consoles.
Katherine Cota, director of economic development at DSU, radiated pride as she introduced the two men. They had completed in weeks a program that would normally be offered over a period of several months.
Nine individuals had initially enrolled in the program, which helps individuals assess ideas for starting new businesses. They were asked to assess their readiness for the type of work they would be asked to do through the Launch Lab.
“There’s quite a bit of pre-work,” Cota explained, indicating individuals were asked to read books and watch videos. “That gives you a flavor of what is to come.”
Through this process, individuals who initially indicated interest determined they were not ready to take on the Launch Lab.
“When you’re committed to this, you’re committed. It’s a lot of work,” Cota stated.
Participants collect information by conducting research and talking with individuals. They then analyze this information to make informed decisions.
Questions the presenters answered with their PowerPoint presentations indicated the process involved. They described their experience in the area they were pursuing, their potential customers, their potential for growth and their action plans.
Cota said the Paulson Center will be offering the program again in the fall. With the second cohort of participants, the pace will be a little slower because they will not be pressed for time in order to meet the entry deadline for the Great Vision competition.
The Paulson Center supports entrepreneurship in other ways as well.
“You don’t have to do a program like this,” Cota stated. “We can work with you individually.”
The Paulson Center also offers a workshop series, guest speakers and works with students who earn a slot in the incubator center. Forster noted in his presentation his plan to launch his business in the incubator center.
Cota encourages people who are interested in starting their own businesses to contact her to see how the Paulson Center can support their efforts. Due to Paulson’s support, the center is able to offer services free of charge.
“There are a million different ways to put things together,” she said.