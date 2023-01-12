BROOKE ROLLAG (center), executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, spoke Thursday as the February keynote speaker for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's "Espresso Yourself" series at 2nd Street Diner.
Community discussion is the name of the game for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) “Espresso Yourself” event, a monthly series where keynote speakers present to the public over coffee at 2nd Street Diner.
“Espresso Yourself” takes place the second Thursday of each month. February’s speaker was the Lake Area Improvement Corporation’s executive director, Brooke Rollag.
During her presentation, Rollag offered updates and the opportunity for community feedback on LAIC projects, including the establishment of an indoor recreation facility, the recently purchased property west of Madison along US-81 and plans for a daycare center.
Talks of an indoor recreation facility started when the LAIC was gifted the former Runnings property at 535 N.E. 3rd St., which included the old Campbell Supply Company mechanic shop, the vacant building that used to be a Jack & Jill grocery store, and the building Runnings utilized for a retail store before the move to 1212 S. Industry Ave.
The donation was approved by city commissioners on Oct. 3. Since then, LAIC members have been hard at work establishing a vision for the project and cleaning up the previously abandoned Runnings building.
“When you walk in, it looks very different than it used to. It’s 13,500 square feet of just openness,” Rollag said.
This openness can now serve as the blank canvas for baseball and softball batting cages, an archery range or space for a host of other activities.
Rollag added that the LAIC plans to utilize community donations to finance improvement costs, noting that the LAIC is confident it can raise sufficient funds to cover 100% of the improvements.
“If it wasn’t for the entire community, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” she said. She also thanked GMACC Executive Director Eric Hortness and First Bank & Trust President Mike Kane for their assistance and guidance with the project.
Rollag said that improvements will likely run throughout the entirety of 2023. Once completed, the property will be sold to the city at a price of the costs incurred. The city will then be responsible for the facility’s maintenance and operation.
The mechanic shop and former grocery store building are listed as nuisance properties and are set to be demolished as soon as possible. Other than that, Rollag said the only major issue with the location is that it rests within a floodway.
Due to resulting FEMA restrictions, improvements to the property cannot exceed 50% of its appraised value, though the LAIC has found ways to make this work.
While Rollag announced that using the facility would come with a fee, the LAIC has yet to finalize the details. She also said that the facility will use a key fob system for access like the Downtown Armory.
Rollag added that community reception to the project has been very positive, and community members present at Thursday’s meeting also praised the idea.
“The excitement from the community has been really exciting,” she said.
The LAIC’s other projects, a 67.6-acre land acquisition and proposed daycare facility, go hand in hand.
This land, which lies west along SD-81, serves as both an opportunity for increased housing and a bartering chip for a proposed land swap with the city. The LAIC has its eyes set on a 1.5-acre property near the Madison Aquatic Center where a tee-ball field currently sits.
This property would be the ideal site to establish a daycare center, yet due to the field being tied up in federal grants, the lost parkland must be established elsewhere. Rollag said the LAIC’s land acquisition makes this a possibility.
Though no new details were divulged, the community feedback for the project was positive, with multiple people in attendance voicing their support.