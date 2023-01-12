Brooke Rollag

BROOKE ROLLAG (center), executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation, spoke Thursday as the February keynote speaker for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce's "Espresso Yourself" series at 2nd Street Diner.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Community discussion is the name of the game for the Greater Madison Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GMACC) “Espresso Yourself” event, a monthly series where keynote speakers present to the public over coffee at 2nd Street Diner.

“Espresso Yourself” takes place the second Thursday of each month. February’s speaker was the Lake Area Improvement Corporation’s executive director, Brooke Rollag.