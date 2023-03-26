Another winter sports season has come to an end in South Dakota and now the all-conference recognitions are coming in and a handful of local athletes earned recognition for their play on the hardwood this season.
Howard’s Abby Aslesen and Kate Connor were both named to the Class B All-State Second Team. Aslesen averaged 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Connor averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tigers.
Madison’s Aiden Jensen earned First Team All-Conference in the DAK XII Conference.
The Madison senior averaged 20.9 points and nine rebounds per game.
Madison’s Ben Brooks earned Third Team All-Conference. Brooks averaged 9.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game for the Bulldogs.
Madison’s Zoey Gerry earned Third Team All-Conference in the DAK XII conference. Audrey Nelson earned honorable mention.
Chester’s Jovi Wolf earned First Team All-Conference in the Big East Conference. Fellow Flyer, Layke Wold earned Third Team All-Conference. Max McGreevy and Clay Hansen both earned honorable mention for the Flyers.
Emery Larson earned Second Team All-Conference honors for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard earned Third Team All-Conference for Chester. Kaylor Geraets and Jacy Wolf both earned honorable mention.