Another winter sports season has come to an end in South Dakota and now the all-conference recognitions are coming in and a handful of local athletes earned recognition for their play on the hardwood this season.

Howard’s Abby Aslesen and Kate Connor were both named to the Class B All-State Second Team. Aslesen averaged 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Tigers. Connor averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game for the Tigers.