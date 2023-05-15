Lindley and Harms

MADISON HIGH SCHOOL seniors Emerson Lindley (left) and Taylor Harms were recently named to the SDASSP/Daktronics Academic All-State Gold Team. Lindley and Harms are two of only ten students in the entire state to receive this honor.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

It’s no secret that senior year is a busy, often stressful experience. Despite this, it’s still important to take the time to acknowledge students’ accomplishments, especially since the end of high school is such a key milestone in their young lives.

One of the ways seniors can earn extra recognition is through applying for South Dakota’s Academic All-State Team, which was created through a partnership between the South Dakota Association of Secondary School Principals (SDASSP) and Brookings-based company Daktronics to recognize displays of excellence from students.