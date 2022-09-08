Kiosk installed at Lake Herman State Park

TIM WALTERS (left), Vicki Walters and Rita Thrun organize the Casting for Kids fishing tournament annually. The group, in partnership with the Izaak Walton League, has now installed a Kids Don’t Float kiosk at Lake Herman State Park.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Like daffodils and pasque flowers, Casting for Kids usually shows up in the spring with a fishing tournament at Lake Herman State Park.

However, event organizers recently partnered with the Izaak Walton League and the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks for another project – a Kids Don’t Float kiosk. Located near the boat ramp at Lake Herman State Park, the kiosk holds life jackets that individuals can borrow for children.