TIM WALTERS (left), Vicki Walters and Rita Thrun organize the Casting for Kids fishing tournament annually. The group, in partnership with the Izaak Walton League, has now installed a Kids Don’t Float kiosk at Lake Herman State Park.
Like daffodils and pasque flowers, Casting for Kids usually shows up in the spring with a fishing tournament at Lake Herman State Park.
However, event organizers recently partnered with the Izaak Walton League and the state Department of Game, Fish & Parks for another project – a Kids Don’t Float kiosk. Located near the boat ramp at Lake Herman State Park, the kiosk holds life jackets that individuals can borrow for children.
“I’m really glad to see another organization interested in putting in these kiosks,” said District Park Manager John Bame. “The department can’t do it all.”
Kids Don’t Float is a prevention program which began in Alaska in 1996 to address the high child and youth drowning rate in that state. It has since spread to other states.
In recent years, the Lake Madison Development Association has been installing kiosks around Lake Madison.
Thus far, the association has installed them at Johnson’s Point, Walker’s Point and Scott Pederson Memorial Park.
Tim Walters said seeing them around Lake Madison inspired Casting for Kids organizers to install the new one at Lake Herman. Casting for Kids was established as a memorial to honor anglers Steve Thrun and Joe Walters with the goal of getting kids hooked on fishing.
Since boating is an integral part of the fishing culture, ensuring children are safe when they are in boats is a logical extension of the group’s core purpose.
“It’s the law,” Vicki Walters observed. “Children under seven have to wear a life jacket while in a boat or on deck.”
Skirting the law is neither safe nor wise. Bame noted that fewer people drown wearing life jackets than drown without them. Tim Walters pointed out that conservation officers may station themselves at a boat dock and check everyone coming off the water.
“You will get checked if you’re out there a lot,” he said.
Families may face a couple challenges when it comes to boating, though. First, children grow quickly and may outgrow their life jackets, according to Retha Thrun.
Second, children may wish to invite friends to join their family on the water, according to Tim Walters. If the family doesn’t have extra life jackets, they may be unable to extend the invitation.
With a Kids Don’t Float Kiosk near the boat ramp, neither situation needs to be a barrier to family fun.
“It’s all about getting life jackets out there for youth,” Bame said.
Thrun said they copied the design of the kiosk used by the Lake Madison Development Association and even turned to the same builder.
Dennis Zingmark, formerly with East River Federal Credit Union, generously donated his time.
Casting for Kids and Ikes purchased the materials.
“Casting for Kids has had some incredible donors and sponsors, so we had the funds available to do this,” Thrun indicated.
Those two organizations will also maintain the kiosk. Organizers hope those who have children’s life jackets that are outgrown or no longer in use will add them to the kiosk for others to use.