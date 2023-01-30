Every Friday at 7 p.m., people from all over the region come together at the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center for a dance.
Each dance is accompanied by a live band and anywhere from 20 to 40 participants, depending on the season and the weather. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends, said Mark Even. Typically, dances end at about 10 p.m. They cost $7 to attend.
“That [the dance] is what got my wife and I into this. That’s why we walked in the door in the first place,” said Even, who is now the president of the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center’s board.
Helen Thiele started attending the weekly dances in August 2022 after a friend recommended the experience to her. Now, she dances almost every week alongside Richard Heilman.
“We used to dance a lot years ago, but we got back into it...We enjoy it, and it’s good exercise,” she said. “It’s a social thing. You meet new people and do something different.”
Shirley Bowman of Mitchell goes to these dances to socialize, exercise and because “it’s just plain fun.”
“I think we underestimate the human touch, and there’s nowhere else you can dance with someone like that,” she said. “It’s a special situation.”
Bowman took dance lessons with her eldest daughter in Mitchell about 30 years ago, and she began going to dances regularly about 15 years ago.
But, knowing how to dance is not a requirement for attending. Bowman and Thiele said the dances are very welcoming. If someone comes alone, dancers will change partners so everyone has some time out on the dance floor. If someone doesn’t know how to dance, more experienced participants can give informal lessons.
While a few dancers are Madison residents, many regulars come from across the region, hailing from Brookings, Mitchell, Dell Rapids and other places.
“There are a half a dozen from out of town who’ve been driving for years for the Friday night dances,” Even said.
Many of these participants go to other dances around the region, as well. Weekly dances are hosted in Vermillion, Watertown and Brookings, among others. Like the dances in Madison, they have live music played by local bands.
“You can dance almost every day of the week,” Even said.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center limited its activities, and attendance at the dances was low. Without people driving from other towns, the dances might not have continued, Even said. Now, the attendance has steadied, though attendance is better in the summer when the weather’s warmer and fewer people are staying in winter homes down south.