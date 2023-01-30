ISCC dances.jpg

HELEN THIELE (left) and Richard Heilman of Madison dance at the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center during the weekly dance on Friday. Thiele and Heilman started attending the dances in early August. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Every Friday at 7 p.m., people from all over the region come together at the Interlakes Senior Citizens Center for a dance.

Each dance is accompanied by a live band and anywhere from 20 to 40 participants, depending on the season and the weather. It’s a great way to meet new people and catch up with old friends, said Mark Even. Typically, dances end at about 10 p.m. They cost $7 to attend.