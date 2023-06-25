Planning for a city’s future is no easy feat. It’s a task that requires patience, careful consideration and the balancing of different perspectives.
In December, Madison City Commissioners entered into a partnership with Burke-based community developers PASQ for the creation of a three-year strategic plan. On Tuesday, the final draft was approved.
“Looking through the contents as a whole, what you’re getting out of this final report is really kind of a clear overview of Madison as a community, geography and people,” PASQ founder and managing partner Erik Muckey said.
Muckey explained that the plan also focuses on Madison’s status as a regional hub, its shifting demographics, as well as projections for growth and change over the next few years.
“The final document is about 72 pages cover to cover, and that includes the vision statement that was drawn together by the steering committee members using the feedback created by the community through surveys, interviews and stakeholder discussions,” Muckey added.
A first draft of the plan was presented at the end of May, and the community vision statement was unveiled at the same meeting. The statement was crafted with around 800 perspectives PASQ gathered through community outreach. The steering committee was composed of city officials including Mayor Roy Lindsay, City Administrator Jameson Berreth and LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag.
For the presentation of the final draft, Muckey was joined by fellow PASQ managing partner Jessica Meyers, who noted that they were able to collect feedback from roughly 13% of Madison’s population.
“From a data collection standpoint, the magic number is 10%. If you can get a 10% response rate, you’re golden, so to be closer to 13% is absolutely incredible,” Meyers said. “It’s a testament not to us, but to the people of the area, how much they care about Madison and how much they want the best for this community.”
The statement reads: “The City of Madison and its community partners seek to build the safest and most innovative, inclusive, livable, connected and prosperous community in the Dakotas and surrounding region by providing all citizens with the opportunity to achieve social, cultural and economic wellbeing — known as ‘the magic’ of Madison.”
Following the vision statement, the document includes an in-depth look at the process behind the plan, an analysis of Madison’s economic base and local business clusters, outlines of community feedback trends and more.
The plan includes five principles for development, which “were developed as a representation of key themes and topic areas where community feedback and relevant peer community or economic base analysis aligned.”
The five principles are “prioritize community engagement,” “strengthen collaboration,” “address critical needs,” “enhance quality of life” and “invest in city workforce.”
The plan describes these principles as “the fundamental building blocks for community development through 2026,” with each one having specific goals attached to it for the betterment of Madison’s future.
These goals come equipped with recommended strategies, desired 2026 outcomes and a description of strategy owners and accountable partners.
Muckey said that he’s confident the plan will be both “actionable” and “achievable.” He explained that governance of the plan will be transitioned to the steering committee, which will operate with the same members under the title of the governance committee.
Along with the people of Madison who gave their feedback, Muckey extended a special thanks to Berreth, who he said provided line by line feedback for the plan.
Berreth said himself that he is happy with the final product and “ready to build on it.” He added that the plan will serve as a powerful tool for the city moving forward. “It takes us from thinking to knowing, which is very valuable.”
The plan received positive feedback from the rest of the commission as well. Commissioner Adam Shaw said that it will help provide the city with directional focus and has “plenty of room for community involvement.”