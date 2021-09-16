SIOUX FALLS — A group of nearly 1,000 gathered at Sanford Health’s Menlo campus. The rally was organized by employees and grassroot coalitions, following the announcements by both Sanford and Avera Health systems that all employees and staff must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by Oct. 18 or face termination.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the health sector is the largest cumulative group of unvaccinated individuals in the U.S, with as many as 1 in 3 medical professionals refusing the vaccine.
The following are interviews from rally attendees:
Dr. Mick Vaden Bosch, M.D., has been a licensed medical doctor and longterm employee of Sanford Health, but after nearly two decades, said, “locally, people are going to quit. I’ll quit. I will not get the vaccine. I don’t think it’s safe, I don’t think it’s effective, I don’t see why it’s mandated, and there are a lot of other people who will lose their jobs. Sanford’s already feeling people leaving. I feel for them, and I don’t like that I’ve already lost three people in my office, but this isn’t right.”
When asked if he could see future discrimination based upon health status, unless protections are legally added, Bosch said:
“I haven’t given that much thought, but if we get into rationed care because we don’t have enough health professionals, or the supplies we need, by all means, if they can force this on people, they’re going to force what they need to and pick and choose who gets treated.”
Mary Sieh is a registered nurse who attended the rally: “I’m really concerned about the erosion of trust, not just the trust between care providers and our patients, but the trust within the medical community and our regulatory agencies. What happens when people are too afraid to seek services?”
The rally began at noon with guest speakers, followed by a march in which rally attendees took up the entire city blocks surrounding the Sanford campus.
Mya Olson was a featured speaker as president of Health Freedom South Dakota, an organization which seeks to improve informed consent laws and increase trust within the medical community. Olson says she’s not anti-vaccine and believes that everyone who can or wants to receive vaccines should.
“I’m not an anti-vaxxer; in fact, I’m pro-science and pro-medical ethics. Everyone who desires to get the vaccines should do so. What I find unusual is the people in power don’t understand that a drop in vaccine uptake occurs when mandates are put into place. For example, when Japan removed their compulsory vaccine program, they witnessed an increase in vaccination rates. We’re at a time in our country where we cannot afford to make science political. We need trust in our leaders, and one way or another we need immunity and access to proper treatments. Mandating any treatment should never be an option.”
Ron Bollinger of Madison said it was important for him to attend the rally in order to support health-care workers.
“I had a stroke in 2002 after taking a new medication that’s since been pulled off the market. I was treated here at Sanford Hospital, and I feel blessed to have come through it like I have. I don’t know what would have happened to me had these health-care workers not been there to help me.”
Bollinger shared that he was 52 at the time and in excellent health prior to the stroke. He said the experience left him feeling mistrustful of new products that aren’t tried and true.
“I won’t take anything again unless it’s tried and true. I was thinking about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, until it started to become mandated. Now I’m not so sure. If something is good and it works good, it just doesn’t make much sense that people would need to be forced to take it.”