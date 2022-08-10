Madison hosted the Community Blood Bank for South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa on Monday and Tuesday. Community members gathered in line outside the two buses to donate blood that could be the key to a stranger’s survival.
The drive had 79 donors on Monday and 56 on Tuesday for a total of 135. Program Coordinator Lauri Hoffmann said these donations will be enough to help around 405 patients with various ailments.
Once donated, the blood is broken into its three components: red blood cells, platelets and plasma. These three items are then used for trauma patients, blood transfusions or other medical emergencies.
The high turnout is a positive sign for the blood drive as they are still grappling with the effects of a blood shortage largely in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Hoffmann, people were more hesitant to donate then, with spikes in COVID cases having heavy overlap with low donation rates. The situation is vastly improving, she said, and the organization is only requiring people to be five days symptom-free in order to donate.
One way to see this improvement in real time is the need for a second bus. Blood drives are often planned up to six months in advance, so predicting turnout numbers can be tricky. Watertown is the only other recipient of a two- bus drive. As for future opportunities to donate, Hoffmann is confident they will return to Madison by the end of the year, as a drive at the high school is potentially in the works for late November. A Veteran’s Day drive with their partner Montgomery Furniture also seems likely, she said.