Two blood buses

TWO BUSES from the Community Blood Bank were in Madison on Monday and Tuesday at Madison Regional Health System. A total of 135 donors from the area participated in the blood drive.

 Photo from Community Blood Bank

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Madison hosted the Community Blood Bank for South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa on Monday and Tuesday. Community members gathered in line outside the two buses to donate blood that could be the key to a stranger’s survival.

The drive had 79 donors on Monday and 56 on Tuesday for a total of 135. Program Coordinator Lauri Hoffmann said these donations will be enough to help around 405 patients with various ailments.