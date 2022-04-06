The opening lines of the refrain say it all: “I sing because I’m happy, I sing because I’m free.” This joy inspires Director Yvonne Dietterle to lead the Madison MasterSingers.
“It’s rewarding for me as a director to look out and see people looking back at me and having fun,” she said.
She’s not alone in observing this.
Charlotte Groce, president of the board of directors, believes this to be true of the men and women who gather weekly during the spring and fall months to prepare for their biannual concerts.
“I think choral singing improves your mood a little. It decreases stress and anxiety. In a group setting, you also have that sense of belonging,” she said.
On Friday, the group will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Howard. On Sunday, they will perform at 4:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Madison.
Among the songs they have been preparing is “His Eye is on the Sparrow,” which Dietterle expects to be an audience favorite. In addition to the lines about singing, the refrain and each of the verses also includes the line “His eye is on the sparrow, and I know he watches me.”
With a lilting melody, the song is among those which the group has not previously performed and helps to carry the audience from the sorrow of the crucifixion to the joy of the Resurrection.
“She [Dietterle] arranged these in a special order to take you through Holy Week and out through the Resurrection,” Groce explained.
The concert opens with the resonate tenor voice of Brian Fritz beginning “Ride On, King Jesus” and continues through to the intermission with songs which may be familiar to the audience. Among them will be “All My Trials” sung a capella with a solo by Aisha Talley.
Following intermission, the group will sing five new selections – “Thy Will Be Done” by Craig Courtney, “What Have They Done To My Savior” by Stephen Lawrence, “You Are Precious, Lord, To Me” by Douglas Nolan and Jimbo Stevens, “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” by Civilla Martin and Charles Gabriel, and “Fear Not, Ye People of Zion” by Jon Paige.
“’Thy Will Be Done’ is real dark and deep,” Dietterle said. “This is where the crucifixion takes place. The piano accompaniment is awesome.”
For this concert, Karen Freier will accompany the group. She has done so previously, but not for about five years. While Freier’s primary focus is ensuring she gets the notes right, she admitted she is moved by the songs in this spring’s program.
“There’s a couple selections that I get goosebumps,” she said.
Many members of the Madison MasterSingers also sing in church choirs. Dietterle said she doesn’t hold auditions, but gets a sense of each vocalist’s capabilities when she listens to sections.
Others are always welcome to join, especially male vocalists. Currently three tenors and four who sing bass balance 10 sopranos and 13 altos.
In addition to providing vocalists with the opportunity to gather and perform, Groce believes, attendance at the biannual concerts demonstrates the Madison MasterSingers fill an important role in the community.
“Here in Madison, it makes us feel like we’re needed by the larger community,” she said.
In general, around 200 people attend the Sunday concert.