God save the Queen – and intrepid octogenarians who travel to England to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.
While most Americans interested in the celebration reviewed the tidbits available to them through the media, Dakota State University Professor Emeritus Zeno Van Erdewyk was in the midst of the chaos and crowds as people from around the world gathered in London for the four-day celebration.
“I have been to seven or eight Trooping the Colour parades in the past,” he said. “I knew this one was going to be extra special.”
That was enough to inspire him to make the long journey alone – and not for the first time. In 2017, he went alone prior to making trips with grandchildren in 2018 and ‘19.
“I wanted to see how much things had changed,” Van Erdewyk explained.
As a man who does research before embarking on an adventure, it seemed prudent to know what his grandchildren could expect when he introduced them to some of his favorite haunts.
In the 1970s, he had lived in London for a year with his family while establishing a student teaching program there. Later in his professional career, he returned regularly when he directed European tours for DSU students.
“The only difference I saw was the prices. The National Gallery hadn’t changed. The Tower of London hadn’t changed. Westminster Cathedral hadn’t changed,” Van Erdewyk reported.
He prepared for this trip in a similar fashion – conducting research, attempting to get tickets for public events, packing what he needed to ensure he could manage the rigors he anticipated. Among those belongings was a three-legged camp stool which folded neatly into his suitcase.
On the morning of June 2, he carried the stool with him when he left his three-star hotel to see the queen’s birthday parade – commonly known as Trooping the Colour – which was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
“I arrived at my place a little before 7,” he said.
He had scoped out The Mall, the street which connects Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial with Trafalgar Square, the day before and knew approximately where he wanted to be when the parade passed.
During the intervening hours, he watched the crowd grow behind him, knowing many wouldn’t be able to see the actual event. Sometimes he stood; sometimes he sat on the camp stool he’d providentially brought with him.
Seventy years earlier, he had not even been aware of the coronation taking place at Westminster Abbey. Van Erdewyk thinks it may have been mentioned on the radio.
“At the time, we never had a television,” he said, noting that news of the world spread slowly. He was 21 before his parents invested in their first set.
Even today, he’s not especially interested in the monarchy. However, Van Erdewyk is attracted to the pageantry of events involving the monarchy, and has been since living in London and attending several events. That is what carried him to the U.K.
“I realized it was an extra-special occasion and I wanted to be part of it – in essence, witness what was going on,” he explained.
Standing on The Mall, he did bear witness – to soldiers and horses and musicians passing on the flag-lined street. He saw both Prince William and Prince Charles on horseback, and photographed Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – better known as Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton – and the second wife of Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in an open carriage with the young princes and princess of Cambridge.
While the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where the royal family made an appearance, was too far from his location to see, he did bear witness to the Platinum Jubilee flyover which took place as the queen waved to an adoring crowd.
“The majority of people over there love the queen,” Van Erdewyk observed.
His own glimpse of Queen Elizabeth came when he watched a clever video which she made with Paddington Bear. After drinking all the tea – from the spout of the teapot – and making a mess of the cake, the bear offered her the marmalade sandwich he keeps in his hat and thanked her “for everything.”
While in London, Van Erdewyk also attended the Platinum Jubilee concert at the Royal Albert Hall and visited his favorite places, including the National Gallery and National Portrait Gallery. Before returning to the States, he made a detour through Paris, where he again visited favorite sites over a period of four days – the Louvre and the Arc de Triomphe, though not the Eiffel Tower because tickets were unavailable.
Van Erdewyk feels blessed that he can take a trip of this nature at his age – blessed to have a good memory, blessed that he has remained fit primarily by walking five days a week, blessed to be healthy.