At Encore on Tuesday afternoon, employees and volunteers were bustling around, sorting merchandise and getting it on the floor, while shoppers looked at what the Madison thrift store has to offer.
“This place is run by good volunteers and staff who are proud of what they do,” said manager Holly Van Dyke.
Nothing special was happening to indicate it was National Thrift Stop Day, a designation intended to raise awareness of the way thrift shops strengthen their communities and help those who are most vulnerable. Van Dyke has no doubt that Encore does both.
She can tick off a list of ways the local thrift shop helps the Madison community. Providing merchandise at an affordable price is one of the most visible ways.
“We want people to be able to afford what they need and be financially independent,” Van Dyke explained.
Those cleaning out closets, coping with the challenge of disposing of a loved one’s belongings, or seeking to re-home the ephemera of life they no longer need, utilize Encore in a second way. They make donations which help to keep the doors open.
Encore cannot accept electronics such as computers, printers and television sets; large appliances such as stoves or refrigerators; or mattresses because there is no market for those items.
“We have to pay to have those items removed,” Van Dyke said. However, clothing, furniture, small household appliances, home décor, books and craft supplies are welcome.
In addition to offering affordable merchandise and taking donations, Encore supports the community in other ways.
“We’re a place where people who need to get out of the house and socialize can volunteer. We help people with job placement,” Van Dyke said, noting that individuals can also do court-ordered community service at Encore.
Currently, the thrift store has two part-time employees, five individuals in training programs and 17 volunteers. The pandemic did reduce the number of volunteers due to health concerns.
“We had to change the way we did things,” Van Dyke stated.
Donations are now accepted on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at a back door of the facility; Encore no longer has a drop-off bin. Arrangements for pickups and larger donations can be made by speaking with Van Dyke.
In some ways, Encore also acts as a recycling center. Merchandise which cannot be sold – clothing with holes in it or soft goods which have not sold even after being discounted – is donated to Justice for All, a Christian ministry based in Rock Valley, Iowa.
“They repurpose everything,” Van Dyke said, indicating that quilts and rugs can be made from garments that cannot be worn. “They ship stuff to places where there is a need.”
Damaged glass products which were previously discarded are now given to a Sioux Falls business for their smash room.
“They come and get it and use it at their organization, so it’s being recycled again,” Van Dyke states.
Books are given away as part of the Lake County Food Pantry’s school supply give-away. Encore provides materials to the Madison Public Library for craft projects. On one occasion, an area nursing home solicited decorations for Christmas.
While 70% of the merchandise which is donated ends up on the floor and is sold, Van Dyke is pleased with the organization’s efforts to reduce waste from items which are not marketable. She estimates only about 10% actually ends up in the dumpster.
Profits from the thrift store help to support Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership which offers a variety of services in Lake County, including Head Start, Early Head Start, 60s-Plus Dining and emergency assistance with food and shelter.
“We’re community driven,” Van Dyke stated. “Our whole purpose is to give back to the community.”