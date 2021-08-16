After more than a year of operation in a temporary facility, First PREMIER Bank officially cut the ribbon on its new building in Madison. The bank is Located at N.W. 2nd Street and Van Eps Avenue.
“We are in the business of relationships, and it made perfect sense to open a location here in Madison where we had a strong base of customers already,” said First PREMIER Bank President Dave Rozenboom. “This location allows us to offer more convenience and services to Madison and the surrounding region.”
First PREMIER Bank Market Leader and Branch Manager Floyd Rummel said, “We’ve heard from several individuals excited about us being a part of the community and making this investment in Madison.”
First PREMIER Bank and its sister organization, PREMIER Bankcard, have become one of the nation’s strongest financial organizations by offering industry-leading financial solutions and by giving back to the communities they serve with their time and money.
“Giving back is the core of who we are,” said Miles Beacom, CEO of PREMIER Bankcard. “We have a long history with Dakota State University in Madison and have made major investments in their cybersecurity education and research programs. We believe what’s happening at DSU will benefit all of us.”
Rummel added, “Along with major donations from our leadership, First PREMIER supports DSU through our Dakota State Debit Mastercard®. When the university branded card is used for purchases, we give 50% of the net interchange fees collected to the Dakota State Foundation.”
The DSU Debit Mastercard is free with any First PREMIER Bank checking account and is instantly issued at the Madison location.